Wigan Athletic have quite a few problems to sort; they're at the wrong end of the table, they've got a light and struggling squad and increased scrutiny is being arrowed at former-player and current boss Shaun Maloney.

Aside from that, another pressing issue that looms over the DW Stadium at present is the club's contract situation.

As things stand, they've got eight players set to become free agents come next summer, many of whom you'd imagine they'd like to retain.

With that said, let's get straight into it and delve into who could be leaving Wigan at the end of the current campaign...

1 Jason Kerr

In fairness, there won't be too much clamour to renew Kerr's current contract given he hasn't played in nearly a year through injury.

Unless he recovers quickly and successfully, it feels unlikely that fresh terms will be placed on the table.

2 Stephen Humphrys

On the other hand, Wigan may want to take a different stance when it comes to keeping Humphrys at the club.

The striker has spent the bulk of his career in League One level and knows where the back of the net on, so renewal seems a safe, low-risk option.

3 Jordan Jones

It simply hasn't worked out for the winger at Wigan.

He's struggled for minutes ever since his highly-regarded arrival from Rangers two years ago, and he's been sent out on two loan spells back up to Scotland in that time too.

Now 28, Jones needs to go out somewhere and play regular football, where he may just be able to show the calibre of performances he did at Kilmarnock and Sunderland that made him a hot property.

4 Callum McManaman

McManaman's return to Wigan for the third time in his career caught the eye over the summer.

He signed on a one-year deal but he celebrates his 33rd birthday in April - meaning he'll have to fight tooth and nail this term to convince the club he's worthy of being kept on for longer.

5 Josh Magennis

Meanwhile, the writing appears very much on the wall regarding Magennis' career at the DW Stadium.

He's seldom found his goalscoring boots since joining from Hull City in January 2022 and has just six strikes to his name in the last two full seasons, despite regularly leading the line

There's not much to suggest he'll pick up this time around either, and he's well on the wrong side of 30 too.

It's difficult to see them offering a new contract.

6 Charlie Wyke

They'll want to do just that for Wyke, mind.

A proven League One hitman, Wyke has started well for Wigan in the third tier and is the side's focal point, so keeping him on - if he agrees, of course - is surely a no-brainer.

7 Tom Pearce

Wigan should also want to retain Pearce.

The attack-minded left-back is a force in the team and would be a big loss, particularly for absolutely nothing next summer.

8 Scott Smith

In contrast, midfielder Smith has only ever turned out for Wigan on a handful of occasions and given he's going to turn 23 in February, it may now be best for both parties to head in a separate direction when his contract runs down at the end of the season.