Highlights Stoke City have several players with expiring contracts in 2024, including Wesley Moraes and Tyrese Campbell. The club will need to make decisions on their futures soon.

Jordan Thompson and Enda Stevens are important members of the squad but risk leaving for free in the summer if contract agreements are not reached.

Dwight Gayle and Jack Bonham are both potential departures from the club if no contract extensions are agreed upon. Stoke City also have academy graduate D'Margio Wright-Phillips and goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu with expiring contracts.

Stoke City have suffered from a poor start to the new Championship season.

Alex Neil’s side will be aiming to bridge the gap to the top sides in the division this year after finishing 16th in the table in the previous campaign.

A busy summer of transfer activity saw Neil build a side he feels is capable of contending for promotion to the Premier League.

Who is out of contract at Stoke City?

But there are a number of players who could yet depart as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Here we look at the Potters players that have expiring contracts for next year…

Wesley Moraes

Moraes has been with Stoke since joining the club on a one-year contract last summer.

He signed from Aston Villa, where he was unable to make much of an impression during a four-year spell at Villa Park.

The Brazilian has made a positive start to life at Stoke, so a decision will need to be made over his future soon.

Tyrese Campbell

Campbell has been a key figure for Stoke in recent seasons, and is one of few academy graduates taking a role in the first team squad.

The forward’s contract expires this summer, with no option to trigger a 12-month extension.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will remain with the Potters beyond this summer.

Jordan Thompson

The Northern Irishman is in his fifth season with Stoke, having joined the club from Blackpool in 2020.

The 26-year-old is an important part of Neil’s squad, but they risk losing him for nothing in the summer if no contract agreement is reached before then.

Enda Stevens

Stevens is in his first campaign with the club after signing from Sheffield United last summer.

The Irishman brings plenty of experience to the dressing room, having competed in the Premier League with the Blades.

The 33-year-old could end up just spending the one year with the team, if no extension is agreed before the end of the season.

Dwight Gayle

Gayle signed for the team in the summer of 2022, enduring an underwhelming first year at the club.

The striker has fallen down the pecking order of Neil’s squad, and could find himself without a club in 2024 if no contract extension agreement is reached.

Jack Bonham

Bonham is well down the pecking order at Stoke, with the 30-year-old considered a secondary option to Mark Travers in goal.

The 30-year-old could make his departure from the club in the summer if no extension is agreed before then.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips is another academy graduate at Stoke with an expiring contract.

The forward has disappeared from first team contention in recent months, and could find himself departing Stoke in the near future unless he can convince Neil to give him an opportunity in the team anytime soon.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The 22-year-old is the third-choice goalkeeper in Neil’s squad, and has an expiring contract for 2024.

While he has come through the Stoke academy, it remains to be seen whether the club has any intention of keeping him around beyond his current deal.