Stoke City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they host Queens Park Rangers at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have failed to claim maximum points in a league fixture since their showdown with Coventry City at the start of April.

Forced to settle for a draw in their showdown with Cardiff City last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Stoke will be able to deliver the goods against a QPR side who managed to secure a morale-boosting win over Burnley.

With the Potters set to remain in the Championship, head coach Alex Neil's attention will soon switch to the upcoming transfer window.

Yet before he drafts in some fresh faces, Neil will need to make decisions on the futures of some of the existing members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight players who are currently on course to leave Stoke on a free transfer this summer.

Who is currently set to leave Stoke City for free later this year?

Phil Jagielka

Phil Jagielka extended his stay at Stoke in December until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the defender will be free to find a new club if the Potters opt against handing him a new deal.

Jagielka has made 25 league appearances for Stoke this season and has represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Nick Powell

Nick Powell's contract is also set to reach a crescendo this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Due to a number of injury issues, Powell has only featured on 23 occasions this season in the Championship.

Sam Clucas

Sam Clucas' deal also expires in June.

The midfielder has been limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions this season and has not featured for the Potters since their clash with Blackburn Rovers last month due to injury.

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox will also leave Stoke on a free transfer later this year if he is not offered fresh terms.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World last month, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City are all keeping tabs on Fox's situation at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the summer window.

Jack Bonham

Jack Bonham will be free to find a new club if Stoke opt to release him upon the expiry of his contract later this year.

The goalkeeper has started in each of the club's last nine league games and is expected to retain his place in the side for this weekend's meeting with QPR.

Frank Fielding

Another keeper who is on course to become a free-agent this summer is Frank Fielding.

Due to the presence of Bonham and Matija Sarkic, Fielding has failed to make a single appearance for Stoke this season.

What about the Stoke players that are set to return from loan spells?

Aden Flint

Aden Flint's contract with Stoke is set to expire after he returns to the club following his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Since sealing a temporary switch to Hillsborough earlier this year, Flint has made 16 league appearances for the Owls.

Peter Etebo

Peter Etebo will also leave the club on a free transfer if he is not offered a new deal when he returns to the bet365 Stadium later this year.

During his current loan spell with Aris, Etebo has featured for the club on 25 occasions in all competitions.

