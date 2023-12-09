Highlights Gastón Ramírez, who arrived at Southampton with high expectations, is now playing for Argentinian side San Lorenzo after being loaned out to Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Jay Rodríguez, a former Southampton player, has returned to Burnley after spending two years with West Brom and his experience will be vital for them to avoid relegation next season.

Emmanuel Mayuka, who joined Southampton from the Swiss side Young Boys, has since retired and ended his career with Zambian side Napsa Stars.

The 2012/13 marked Southampton's return to the Premier League after five years away from the top flight, with Nigel Adkins masterminding back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

The Saints, eventually managed by Mauricio Pochettino, went on to finish 14th in that season. This was thanks to a solid core, and some clever signings in the summer transfer window.

Here are the eight signings Southampton made ahead of their return to the Premier League, and where they are now.

Gastón Ramírez - San Lorenzo

Gastón Ramírez arrived in England for an undisclosed fee from Italy, a sign of intent from the then Premier League club. While at the Saints, he played 55 times before being loaned to Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Ramírez is now with Argentinian side San Lorenzo.

Jay Rodríguez - Burnley

Jay Rodríguez joined from Burnley at the start of the 2012 summer window. Rodríguez played 126 games for Southampton and was set for an England call up until picking up a serious injury.

He has since returned to Burnley after spending two years with West Brom. His experience will be key if Burnley wish to avoid the drop in 2023/24.

Emmanuel Mayuka - Retired

21-year-old, Emmanuel Mayuka, joined from Swiss side Young Boys. A year later, he was loaned out to FC Sochaux before leaving permanently in 2015 for FC Metz.

Mayuka's last club before retiring in 2023 was Zambian side Napsa Stars.

Nathaniel Clyne - Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne was also 21 at the time he signed for Southampton. There was an air of expectation about the young man, with many seeing him as a potential England right back. He went on to play 14 times for his country.

Clyne left Southampton for Liverpool, before returning to Crystal Palace, where he started his career. He has been with the club since 2020.

Paulo Gazzaniga - Girona

The youngest signing that window was Paulo Gazzaniga. The then 20-year-old goalkeeper joined from Gillingham, who had joined the year before from Valencia.

After playing 23 times for the first team, he departed for Spurs. He’s now the first choice for Girona, playing in La Liga this campaign.

Maya Yoshida - LA Galaxy

Japanese centre back Maya Yoshida joined the Saints from VVV-Venlo at the end of the summer window. He became an instant hit, playing 32 Premier League games for Southampton.

After eight years at the club, he left for Sampdoria. After a short spell with Schalke 04, he’s now with MLS side LA Galaxy.

Steven Davis - Rangers

Tireless midfielder, Steven Davis, joined the Saints from Rangers in July 2012. He enjoyed seven years with Southampton and played 226 times.

After a loan spell back with Rangers, he returned on a permanent basis to Scotland and is still with the club.

Artur Boruc - Retired

Polish striker Artur Boruc had been without a club for two months after leaving Fiorentina when Southampton signed him. He spent three years with the Saints, including a year on loan with Bournemouth.

Boruc signed permanently for Bournemouth and spent another five years on the south coast. He returned to Poland to play for Legia Warsaw, where he retired in 2022.