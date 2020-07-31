Leeds United
The 8 question Leeds United own goal quiz – Can you get all 8 correct?
They say you make your own luck in football and that’s been the case for Leeds United in the Championship this season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side seeing the opposition score a whopping eight own goals.
Leeds had Patrick Bamford as their leading goalscorer with 16, with Pablo Hernandez a way behind him with nine.
Then comes the own goals. Eight of them.
It’s a truly remarkable figure, but do Leeds fans remember the players that scored them?
Take on this 8-question FLW quiz and find out…