Portsmouth have had a fantastic start to life in Sky Bet League One this year, with them flying up at the top of the league.

The men from Fratton Park are unbeaten in their opening twelve league games, and fans will naturally be hoping that this might be the year where they finally return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Time will have to tell, of course, but things have started well.

At the end of the year, though, a number of players could leave on a free. Here, we're taking a look at the players whose contracts are expiring next summer - with the help of Transfermarkt...

1 Marlon Pack

Experienced midfielder Marlon Pack joined the club in 2022 and signed a two year deal with them upon arrival.

He's now halfway through that stint and is proving a very integral member of the side thus far this year.

You get the feeling that another deal would be agreed with him, but of course nothing is certain until the ink is dry.

2 Sean Raggett

Raggett has put in plenty of good performances during his time at Portsmouth, but he is seeing his game-time minutes decrease at the moment.

His contract is up at the end of this season and with other players now really making it hard for him to play regularly, he could potentially be set for an exit.

Of course, he has time to re-establish himself in the side before this season is out, but he has been largely used as a sub this year and time will have to tell as to what will happen with him.

3 Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie's contract was running down towards the end of last season but a year-option was triggered and he remains part of proceedings this season at Fratton Park.

He has been a regular in the side so far, too, and so we may well see him extend his stay beyond this year when we get to next summer.

He works hard and provides plenty of tenacious qualities, making him one of the key men at the start of this season for Pompey.

4 Joe Morrell

Joe Morrell has been a real mainstay for the side this year at Fratton Park and is one of the key figures in the midfield for Portsmouth.

He is a really fine player and has shown plenty of that this season in League One, as Portsmouth have shot to the top of the league.

You would imagine Pompey are keen to try and get a new deal sorted for him, before things get too near the summer without an agreement.

5 Joe Rafferty

Rafferty has been a regular for Portsmouth this season after joining the club just over 12 months ago from Preston North End.

He's made over 30 appearances for the south coast club in his time in the blue shirt, and looks set to rack up more apps for the club this season.

He's an experienced pro, and looks very much at home at Fratton Park, so let's see if his stay extends.

6 Ryan Schofield

Schofield only joined the club in the summer transfer window following his release from Huddersfield Town.

However, he has been playing second-fiddle to Will Norris, who signed from Burnley in the summer, and so game time has been very limited for him this year.

If he is happy to be playing number two for the time being he could stick around, but he'll surely want to go somewhere he is playing regularly and that could be next summer.

7 Zak Swanson

Swanson joined Pompey from at the start of last season, but the right-back has struggled for minutes.

Still a young player, he could well leave the club next summer in a bid to continue his development if he cannot force his way in at Fratton Park.

With players like Joe Rafferty ahead of him in the pecking order, he is having to bide his time - but how long will he be willing to do so?

8 Denver Hume

Hume was a rising star for Sunderland when he broke through at the Stadium of Light, but dwindling game time saw him move to League One Portsmouth.

Things haven't exactly picked up on that front since his switch to Fratton Park, though, with him struggling to get into the side since his arrival.

This one feels as though it is quite likely he'll be moving on at the end of his contract, and he may do so even before that.