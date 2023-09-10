Highlights Portsmouth's transfer window has been decent, but they need to focus on securing key players whose contracts expire next summer.

Portsmouth have had a decent transfer window, all things considered - but they must not turn their attentions away next summer, where a host of stars could leave on a free transfer.

The Blues failed to finish in the play-offs yet again, much to the dismay of their fans - but a new campaign under John Mousinho, and no losses as of yet in the league means that the side from the south are going to be tough to beat this season.

However, a lot of their stars are out of contract in the coming year - and Football League World takes a look at which of the big hitters they could be losing.

Marlon Pack

Portsmouth born and bred, Pack has been an influential figure in midfield since his return to his hometown.

Despite his age, he's a class above for League One - and aged just 32, it wouldn't make sense for either party to go their separate ways.

Sean Raggett

Raggett has become a cult hero at Fratton Park in recent years, but his limited style of play could mean that Mousinho finds someone more adept on the ball being more suited to his liking - which could spell the end of a fruitful four years for Raggett.

Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie joined Pompey on a two-year deal with the option of a third back in 2021 - which the club duly activated over the summer upon the end of the season. But that leaves Ogilvie in the last year of his contract for definite.

Even though Jack Sparkes has featured in every game, we could see Ogilvie stay - but it will likely be up for discussion at the end of the campaign.

Joe Morrell

Wales international Morrell has had an indifferent start to his life at Portsmouth, and was sent off late on last week when the Blues beat Peterborough at home.

He's a player who is blessed with an option of another year on his contract, but with evident quality there, Pompey would be idiotic to let the playmaker go.

Denver Hume

Newcastle-born star Hume was a rising star for Sunderland when he broke through at the Stadium of Light, but irregular game time saw him move down south.

However, just two starts in the league last season beyond Christmas means that the left-back is still yearning for those opportunities. It doesn't seem likely he will achieve them at Fratton Park - even with the club having an option to extend his deal.

Joe Rafferty

Liverpool youth academy graduate Rafferty has flown through every game for Portsmouth this season after joining the club just over 12 months ago from Preston North End.

He's made 30 appearances for the south coast club in his time in the blue shirt, though it will be interesting to see if he can keep hold of his right-back berth come the end of the campaign.

Ryan Schofield

Schofield only joined the Portsea Island side in the summer transfer window following his release from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

But it isn't he who has replaced Gavin Bazunu between the sticks at Fratton Park, instead playing second-fiddle to Will Norris, who signed from Burnley in the summer. Unless he is happy on the bench, he could be on his way out.

Zak Swanson

Swansea joined Pompey from Arsenal at the start of last season, but the right-back has struggled for minutes. At the age of just 22, he could well leave the club next summer in a bid to continue his development.

Again, the club have an option to extend - but with Rafferty enhancing his minutes in the backline, Swanson could suffer.