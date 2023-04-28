Port Vale will be looking to end the current campaign on a high by securing positive results in their remaining two league fixtures.

Following a trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic, the Valiants are set to host Plymouth Argyle on May 8th.

Having consolidated a place in League One following their promotion to this division via the play-offs last year, Vale will now be hoping to push on over the course of the 2023/24 season.

While Vale will be keen to bolster their squad during the upcoming transfer window, they will first need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who are on course to leave the club on a free transfer later this year.

Who are the Port Vale players who are on course to leave for free this summer?

James Wilson

James Wilson's contract is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms are not agreed with Vale.

The forward has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in 24 league games that he has featured in this season.

David Worrall

David Worrall's current deal is set to expire in June.

If a new agreement cannot be reached, Worrall will be free to find a new club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Worrall has managed to provide a respectable total of 10 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Ben Garrity

Ben Garrity is also on course to leave for free this summer as his deal only runs until June.

Since sealing a switch to Vale Park, the midfielder has featured on 90 occasions for the club.

Jamie Proctor

Jamie Proctor signed a contract extension with Vale following their promotion to League One which is set to run until June.

If fresh terms are not agreed in the coming months, Proctor will leave the club upon the expiry of his current deal.

Due to injury, Proctor has only made 18 league appearances this season.

Mal Benning

Mal Benning is another player who is on course to become a free-agent this summer.

The left-back has played 42 games for Vale in all competitions this season and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.59 in League One.

Dan Jones

Dan Jones will also leave Vale if fresh terms are not agreed as his deal only runs until June.

Jones recently admitted that he is keen to stay at the club beyond the summer.

Tom Pett

Tom Pett has also confirmed that he would like to extend his stay at Vale Park.

However, the midfielder will leave the club later this year if he is not offered a new deal as his current contract expires this summer.

Is Lucas Covolan also set to leave on a free transfer as it stands?

Lucas Covolan will leave Vale on a free transfer this summer if he is not offered a new deal.

The goalkeeper was loaned out to Chesterfield last year.

During his time with the National League side, Covolan has made 14 appearances in all competitions.