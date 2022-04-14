The 8 players that will leave Fulham on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Edging closer to an immediate return to the Premier League, Fulham will be hoping to secure promotion sooner rather than later and avoid any dramas.

Sitting 10 points above Bournemouth in second place, and 14 points ahead of Huddersfield Town in third, it appears to be a matter of when rather than if.

Here, we take a look at the Fulham players who will leave on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed…

Tim Ream

Tim Ream has started every single game for the Cottagers this season, with the left-footed central defender establishing an excellent partnership with Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 34-year-old has featured 250 times for the Cottagers since his 2015 arrival from Bolton Wanderers, proving to be a consistent and dependable figure within the backline.

Neeskens Kebano

Neeskens Kebano has been an excellent creator of chances this season, with his lightning pace and trickery causing all sorts of chaos for opposing defenders.

The winger has nine goals and six assists for the Whites this season, featuring 35 times in the Championship.

Steven Sessegnon

Steven Sessegnon has featured 14 times for the Whites since his 2017 debut, however, his time at Craven Cottage could come to an end in the summer.

Currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, the full-back has featured six times for the promotion-chasing Pilgrims.

Quiz: are these 12 Fulham facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 first loss of the league season was versus blackburn rovers REAL FAKE

Tyrese Francois

Tyrse Francois has been restricted has been restricted to two appearances this season, which were the first two games of the campaign.

The central midfielder has since been confined to primarily featuring for the club’s U23s, with the Whites possessing an abundance of talent in midfield positions.

Fabri

Fabri finds himself well down in the pecking order when it comes to Fulham’s goalkeeping options, and when considering the Cottagers have been linked with a couple of goalkeepers in recent weeks, he is almost certain to depart.

In four years with the Whites, Fabri has featured just twice.

Michael Hector

Michael Hector has been confined to just three Championship starts this season, filling in when Tosin Adarabioyo was suspended.

Given the evident quality he possesses, it will have been a frustrating few months for the central defender.

Hector has featured 39 times in nearly three years with the Championship outfit.

Alfie Mawson

Similarly, Alife Mawson has seen his first-team opportunities severely restricted this season, as a result of the continued excellence of Adarabioyo and Ream.

Mawson did attract some interest in January, and with Fulham set for the Premier League, it will be no surprise to see him agree fresh terms with a Championship club in the summer.

Jean Michael Seri

Playing a large enough role in Fulham’s season, Jean Michael Seri has featured 27 times, however, he has seen his game time decrease in more recent weeks.

Arriving in 2018 for a sizeable fee, Seri has not been influential as his £27 million price tag would have suggested.