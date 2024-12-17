Southampton and Liverpool will battle it out on the South Coast for a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

It will be the Saints’ first game without Russell Martin, who was relieved of his duties as boss after a 5-0 thumping defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend left the club nine points from safety in the Premier League.

EFL Cup Quarter-Final Draw Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Newcastle United vs Brentford Southampton vs Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Meanwhile, visitors Liverpool are at the complete opposite end of the table, aiming to win the top-flight title in Arne Slot’s first season on Merseyside, with the Reds currently two points clear at the summit with a game in hand over second-placed Chelsea.

Both sides played out a thoroughly pulsating clash at the end of November, as a Mohamed Salah penalty edged Liverpool to a 3-2 victory in the Premier League, and more fireworks are expected with each club eager to land themselves an early piece of silverware.

Football League World lists both the Southampton and Liverpool players who are set to miss the clash at St Mary’s.

Southampton: Jack Stephens

First up to miss the match is Saints club captain Jack Stephens, who serves the final match of his three-game suspension for his sending off against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Saints will miss his presence and leadership as they aim to stifle the Reds’ attacking line.

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu

Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu played a significant part of Southampton’s promotion-winning season back to the top flight but is yet to be involved in this campaign.

The Southampton shot-stopper continues to work his way back to full fitness after suffering an Achilles injury during the latter stages of the 23/24 term but will miss the cup clash.

Southampton: Ross Stewart

Since arriving from Sunderland, forward Ross Stewart has suffered his fair share of injury problems on the South Coast.

The Scotsman did look to earn a role leading the line for a brief period, but a muscle injury back in October against Arsenal has left him sidelined ever since, and he remains out for the foreseeable future.

Southampton: Will Smallbone

Central midfielder Will Smallbone has been an absentee in the Southampton squad for the past two months due to a thigh issue.

Prior to his departure, Martin hoped to have Smallbone available heading into the festive period but the cup fixture may come slightly too soon for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool: Andy Robertson

Reds full-back Andy Robertson was sent off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Fulham for denying a goalscoring opportunity against Harry Wilson in the 17th minute.

The Scottish international will serve a one-match suspension and therefore will sit out of the meeting on the South Coast.

Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate

French stalwart Ibrahima Konate had cemented an almost unbreakable defensive partnership with Virgil Van Dijk under Slot in the early stages of the campaign, but a knee injury in the Champions League against Real Madrid will keep him out until the beginning of 2025.

Liverpool will be cautious about rushing such an integral player back so soon, which rules the central defender, who joined in a £36 million deal, out of the quarter-final meeting.

Liverpool: Conor Bradley

The defensive injury crisis for Liverpool continues with full-back Conor Bradley also on the treatment table.

The promising 21-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring complaint after their victory over Real Madrid and is reported to be unavailable until after the new year.

Liverpool: Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool will have to find a solution to their left-back woes, with Kostas Tsimikas sidelined alongside Robertson for Wednesday evening.

The Greek international has been suffering with an ankle problem but has returned to individual training this week, suggesting a return is nearing ever closer.

Despite it being a positive step, Tsimikas will have to wait a bit longer to feature again for the first team and is ruled out against the Saints.