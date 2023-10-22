Highlights Eight players permanently left Birmingham City during the summer, including Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham who were sold.

Chong has struggled at Luton Town in the Premier League, being dropped from the starting XI after a tough start.

Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland has paid off, with the young midfielder starting in all 11 of their Championship matches.

With new ownership in place, it was a busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings at Birmingham City.

Focusing on departures in this article, as you can see from the table below, there were eight players who exited the club permanently during the summer months.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tahith Chong Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Permanent (fee involved) Maxime Colin FC Metz Permanent Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Permanent Harlee Dean Reading FC Permanent Troy Deeney Forest Green Rovers Permanent Jordan Graham Leyton Orient Permanent George Friend Bristol Rovers Permanent Josh Williams Cheltenham Town Loan Nico Gordon Solihull Moors Loan Zach Jeacock Gloucester Loan

This included selling the likes of Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham, and releasing the rest.

With that said, we are now a couple of months into the season, so we thought it would be an interesting time to take a look at how the players are faring at their new clubs.

Tahith Chong

Having made the summer move to Luton Town and the Premier League, it has been a tough start to life in the top flight for Luton and Chong.

The club have just one win to their name, and Chong, after starting the club's first four matches, has been dropped recently.

Indeed, he was benched and left on it for the only matches they have picked up points this season, and it looks as though his place in the starting XI is gone for now.

Jobe Bellingham

If getting more regular starts was a motivating factor behind Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland this summer, it has certainly paid off.

So far, the young midfielder has started in all 11 of the club's Championship matches.

With Sunderland 4th in the division, it has been a good start for the Black Cats and their new young star.

Maxime Colin

Making a summer move to Ligue 1 side Metz, Colin stepped up in levels this summer.

Unfortunately, he hasn't had much playing time yet, though.

The 31-year-old played just three times before picking up an injury that has seen him miss the club's last five league games.

Troy Deeney

Making a surprise drop down to League Two in September, Troy Deeney has had an interesting start at Forest Green Rovers.

Having played 10 league games so far, the former Blues skipper and forward has four goals and one assist to his name.

Sam Cosgrove

Despite a decent spell at Plymouth last season, Sam Cosgrove was moved on and joined Barnsley this summer.

Having played seven games for the League One outfit, Cosgrove is still looking for his first goal with the side.

Harlee Dean

Heading back to League One, Harlee Dean linked up with Reading this summer following their relegation to the third tier.

In recent weeks, when fit, the 32-year-old has tended to be a starter. However, he has not been fit for selection every week so far.

Jordan Graham

Another Blues player to depart the club this summer and drop to League One is Jordan Graham, who linked up with Leyton Orient.

The 28-year-old has made 14 appearances for his new club already, assisting on four occasions so far.

George Friend

Last but certainly not least, following his release from Birmingham City, George Friend has ended up at League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Friend has played just three times for his new club so far, starting all three, but has been absent from their squad for their other nine clashes at the time of writing.