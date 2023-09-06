Whichever way you look at it, the 2022/23 campaign was a disappointing one for Oxford United.

Finishing 19th in the third tier, the U's fell well short of their usual standards at this level.

Under Liam Manning this season, thankfully, things have started much better.

With six matches played so far, the U's have four wins and two defeats to their name, meaning they currently sit 7th in the league's standings at this early stage, with 12 points on the board.

This is just one point less than current joint league leaders Exeter City, Bolton, Stevenage and Port Vale.

That aside, off the field, with plenty of contracts due to expire next summer, there is plenty to keep an eye on for the club in the coming weeks and months.

Below, we've looked at the eight senior players, as per Transfermarkt, who see their current Oxford United contracts expire in 2024.

Sam Baldock

Having initially joined the club on a short-term deal in early 2022, Sam Baldock signed a two-year extension that summer.

The 34-year-old has only featured seven times for the club, though, so barring a remarkable turnaround, it seems likely he will exit next summer, if indeed not sooner.

Josh Murphy

Having joined Oxford last summer, Josh Murphy also signed a two-year deal at the Kassam Stadium that is due to expire next summer in 2024.

The 28-year-old made 23 League One appearances for the U's last season, but is yet to appear for the side in the third tier this campaign.

Marcus McGuane

Marcus McGuane is another Oxford United player to see their current deal expire next summer.

McGuane has featured regularly for the U's so far this season, though, so it would not be a surprise if the club tried to get him to sign an extension come 2024.

Ciaron Brown

Left-back Ciaron Brown finds himself in a similar situation to Marcus McGuane above.

Brown has played five times in League One so far, starting all of those matches.

Brown has been at the club since last summer permanently, and has made a total of 68 club appearances.

Tyler Goodrham

Young midfielder Tyler Goodrham is another player that sees their Oxford United contract expire in 2024.

So far this season, the 20-year-old has made six League One appearances, scoring three goals and registering one assists.

Oxford United will certainly be looking to extend his current deal at some stage.

Stephan Negru

Another young player - Stephan Negru - is another player to see their Oxford United contract expire next summer.

The central defender has played five matches in League One for Oxford United so far this season and looks to be an important part of the current side.

Teddy Mfuni

Last but certainly not least, another youngster, Teddy Mfuni, is the final of the eight senior Oxford United players to see their contract expire this summer.

The centre-back only joined the club earlier this year back in January, but is still yet to make his debut for the U's.

If he is to remain at the club beyond next summer, Mfuni certainly looks to have some work to do.