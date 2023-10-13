Highlights Notts County aims to continue climbing the football pyramid with a swift promotion to League One, showing their ambition in the early stages of the new term.

Several key players, including Jim O'Brien and John Bostock, could leave Notts County in 2024 as free agents due to their expiring contracts.

The potential departures of Richard Brindley and Aden Baldwin would be a blow to the team, as they have been consistent starters and important contributors to Notts County's success.

Notts County earned their place back in the Football League in dramatic fashion last year.

The Magpies were engaged in an intense promotion battle with Wrexham, in which both clubs ultimately gained their place back in League Two.

A return to the fourth tier isn’t the end of County’s ambition going forward, with the club hoping to continue climbing the football pyramid with a swift promotion to League One.

The battle for the four promotion places is set to be intense this year, with stiff competition across the division, but Notts County have made their intentions clear in the early stages of the new term.

Who is out of contract at Notts County?

But the life of a League Two team means that there is always the threat of high player turnover due to shorter contract lengths.

Here we look at who could leave Notts County in 2024 as free agents due to expiring deals…

Jim O’Brien

O’Brien signed for Notts County in 2019 and has been an important part of the squad in that four-year period.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with no option to trigger a 12 month extension.

The 35-year-old will have a decision to make over his future soon, especially if Notts County earns League One promotion.

John Bostock

Bostock has been with Notts County since 2022, joining the club after his departure from Doncaster Rovers.

The 31-year-old helped the Magpies gain promotion to the EFL last year and is an important part of the first team squad in League Two.

But he could depart the club in 2024 if no contract extension is agreed between both parties.

Richard Brindley

Brindley is another long-standing member of the County team, having joined the club in 2019 as well.

The full back has been a regular presence in the side over the last four years, helping the team gain promotion last season.

He is a consistent starter in Luke Williams’ starting lineups, so the club will surely be keen to tie him down to a new deal before the end of the term.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling

Adebayo-Rowling is a useful squad player in Williams’ side, featuring mostly off the bench to strengthen the team’s defensive options.

But he could leave after just over a year at the club, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Aden Baldwin

The 26-year-old is a key part of the team, featuring 30 times last season as County finished second in the National League table.

He is a consistent presence in Williams’ side, and it would be a real blow if he were to depart as a free agent next summer.

Geraldo Bajrami

Bajrami signed for Notts County in 2022, and played a key role in helping the club gain promotion last season.

But a knee injury early this season has ruled him out of action for a long time, which could spell the end of his time with the Magpies.

Cedwyn Scott

The 24-year-old joined the League Two side last year with the team fighting for place back in the EFL.

However, the forward has suffered from a significant knee injury that has now raised questions over whether he will play for the club ever again.

Luther Munakandafa

The 19-year-old is an emerging talent at Notts County, whose contract is expiring in 2024.

He has yet to make his breakthrough into Williams’ first team plans, meaning there’s a real possibility he could depart as a free agent at the end of the season.