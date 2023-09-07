Highlights Notts County have eight first-team players set to leave next summer, including Jim O'Brien, John Bostock, Richard Brindley, Luther Munakandafa, Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Aden Baldwin, Geraldo Bajrami, and Cedwyn Scott.

Notts County are on the charge at the moment, however, have eight first-team players who are currently set to leave the club next summer.

Luke Williams' side won promotion from the National League last season, and currently sit towards the top of League Two.

Now that the transfer window has closed, we have decided to take a look at the players who are set to leave Meadow Lane next summer.

Jim O'Brien

The first player to be out fo contract in 2024 is Jim O'Brien. The Scotsman joined the Magpies in 2019 for free after leaving Bradford City.

The 35-year-old has seen his powers start to fade in recent years. He played 27 times last term but has only featured sporadically this time around.

He is likely to be one who is not offered a new contract.

John Bostock

31-year-old John Bostock has played just 33 times for Notts County, however, his contribution to the team has been as big as anybody's on this list.

He shone is their playoff final triumph against Chesterfield. With three minutes remaining at Wembley, Bostock netted to level the scoring, and send the tie to extra time.

He has started five league outings so far this term, and already registered more goal contributions than last season.

Richard Brindley

Throughout his career, Richard Brindley has lined up for the likes of Chesterfield, Rotherham United and Colchester United, however, his longest spell at any club has been with County.

Since joining in 2019, the 30-year-old has played more than 130 times. After signing a new two-year contract in 2022, a decision regarding Brindley's future will have to be made over the coming months.

Luther Munakandafa

The youngest player to have entered the final year of their deal is Luther Munakandafa. The 22-year-old winger singed last summer and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team.

He was immediately shipped out on loan last term and had spells with Basford United, Gansborough Trinity and Boston United.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling

Another who joined last summer is Tobi Adebayo-Rowling. This campaign is his first lining up in the EFL since a 15-month stint with Peterborough United at the start of his career.

The defender is yet to start a game in League Two, having been limited to introductions from the bench. At 26, the County hierarchy might not think a new deal is necessary.

Aden Baldwin

Fellow 26-year-old Aden Baldwin is another whose contract expires in 2024. Similarly to Adebayo-Rowling, Baldwin could struggle to justify a new contract.

Minutes have also been sparse for the former MK Dons man, who has played 39 times for the club.

Geraldo Bajrami

Yet another one of last summer's new recruits is Geraldo Bajrami. The former Albanian under-21 international, who came through at Birmingham City, has played 35 times.

During the club's National League success last season, Bajrami appeared on 31 occasions, however, an extension to his time at Notts County looks unlikely as he is yet to feature in the fourth tier.

Cedwyn Scott

Cedwyn Scott is the final player who could leave Meadow Lane in the next 12 months. He etched his name into the County history books, as he was the one to net the decisive penalty at Wembley in May.

The 25-year-old forward did not just impress when it mattered most; he was consistent throughout the entirety of the campaign, scoring 15 in just 21 starts.