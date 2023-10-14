David Wagner and Norwich City had a busy summer in attempting to improve on a disappointing season last term.

The Canaries were among the title favourites in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, following back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a massively underwhelming campaign and finished 13th.

Norwich were active in the transfer market to rectify things for this season, with the likes of Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Borja Sainz, Adam Forshaw, Christian Fassnacht, and more all arriving through the door at Carrow Road this summer.

However, business was necessary as the likes of star striker Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Bali Mumba, Max Aarons, Tim Krul, and Andrew Omobamidele have departed the club.

It appears in the early stages as though it has turned their fortunes around and ensured a more positive start to the Championship campaign. They won five of their opening 11 games in the league, placing them seventh in the table so far.

The squad has a somewhat older feel to it, given the likes of Ben Gibson, Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, and Shane Duffy in their experienced spine, perhaps giving them the foundation on which to build on.

However, following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look forwards in time and at those that are out of contract in 2024 who Norwich may want to tie down before next summer.

1 Daniel Barden

Barden is clearly a talented stopper with the player plying his trade for Wales at a youth international level. Health problems in 2021 probably halted his development somewhat but he could still have a successful career and he won't be short of motivation to inspire others following his brave battle.

His game time looks set to be limited this season and he is into the final 12 months of his deal at Carrow Road, Angus Gunn, George Long, and Jon McCracken give Norwich plenty of depth and the 22-year-old is likely to be shown the exit door in the summer.

2 Ben Gibson

30-year-old Gibson only made 23 league appearances last term and will have been frustrated not to have won more game time, but has been virtually ever-present in the Championship for the Canaries so far this season.

He is not likely to opt to leave the club on the expiration of his deal next year if he's offered an extension, but the question remains whether Norwich will be willing to offer him fresh terms. The centre-back is one of the highest earners at the club.

3 Dimitrios Giannoulis

Giannoulis can be a real asset for the Canaries and with Bali Mumba departing Carrow Road as well, it potentially made up Wagner's mind for his starting left-back down the flank.

The 27-year-old is the go-to man at present, playing in all 11 opening league fixtures and is one the club will perhaps be minded to keep. The Greek defender is out of contract in the coming summer havig signed from PAOK in 2021.

4 Sam McCallum

McCallum could also be a major asset for Norwich when at his best and this is why it was interesting to see who would win the left-back spot, but with it looking like Giannoulis, it could spell the end for the academy graduates time with the club.

Both will want to be playing every week, so one of them could potentially be sold this January or let go of in the summer for free, and it looks far more likely to be McCallum based on the start of the 2023/24 season.

5 Jacob Sorensen

Sorensen has been a positive contributor for Norwich, with his ability to operate in several positions likely to be handy this season, too. The utility man can cover in central-midfield and at left-back to a decent level.

It's a shame he's spent so much of the campaign on the sidelines, but he may have the chance to make up for lost time next season and the Canaries have the chance to extend his deal for a further 12 months if they wish to activate that option next year, which appears likely given his versatility.

6 Przemyslaw Placheta

From 42 games in a yellow shirt, he scored or assisted just four times prior to a loan move to Birmingham City. The 25-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular first-team place for Norwich and he joined Birmingham.

The Pole has been more involved for Norwich this season having come back into the fold. Placheta has played more as a substitute but contributed to two goals from the bench and could find himself back in contention to be given a new deal before the summer.

7 Adam Forshaw

Forshaw put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Carrow Road, linking up with the Canaries after spending much of the summer as a free agent. The 31-year-old had spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road prior to his release, but has had an injury-ravaged time with the club. Forshaw racked up just 91 appearances for Leeds during his time with the club.

However, he will be hoping those injuries are behind him and that he can activate the one-year extension by impressing Wagner. The club hold the option to extend his deal should they wish to before the summer of 2024.

8 Danny Batth

Batth was another experienced late summer arrival from Sunderland, and another player that could be extended. He signed an initial one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, too.

Batth is one of a number of experienced defenders at the club and will hope to impress more than his competitors to extend his stay. The 33-year-old has had to settle for a place on the bench for most of the season so far.