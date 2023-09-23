Highlights Tamas Priskin, despite not being the most prolific striker, had a successful stint at Watford with 19 goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances.

Watford have spent time both in the Premier League and the Championship in recent years, with many players and managers coming and going at Vicarage Road.

The 2022/23 campaign may have been a disappointment for them with the Hornets failing to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but they have created plenty of excellent memories since the turn of the century.

And the fact they have played at a high level has allowed them to attract some top-quality players, with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr shining in Hertfordshire before their departures.

But instead of taking notice of those who were clearly rated at Vicarage Road, we take a look at eight ex-Hornets that have arguably been their most underrated players since 2000.

Football League World's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie made this selection. Do you agree with his picks?

8 Tamas Priskin

Priskin first made his name in Hungary before his switch to the Hornets, playing for the latter between 2006 and 2009.

He may have suffered relegation with them in 2007 and was unable to guide them back to the top flight, but he recorded 19 goals and 10 assists in 83 competitive appearances for Watford and that isn't a bad record.

The former Hungary international may not have been the most prolific figure during his time in Hertfordshire and that may be the reason why he's underrated - but he can't count his spell with the English club as an unsuccessful one.

7 Steve Palmer

Making 163 competitive appearances for the club, Palmer also enjoyed solid spells at Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers and MK Dons during his career, playing for the latter not too long after they relocated to Milton Keynes.

He scored at a faster rate for QPR than he managed to for the Hornets but considering he was a defender, it was his defensive work that counted the most and he was integral in guiding the club to back-to-back promotions under iconic manager Graham Taylor.

For that alone, Palmer is fondly remembered but FLW's fan pundit Justin believes he richly deserves a place on this list.

6 Gifton-Noel Williams

Starting his professional career with the Hornets, striker Noel-Williams did reasonably well during his time in Hertfordshire.

The 43-year-old scored 33 goals in 152 appearances for Watford which isn't a spectacular record - but it's a respectable one and the 43-year-old also did well at his next club Stoke City.

The forward probably enjoyed the best time of his career at Vicarage Road though - because he did reasonably well at Burnley and Elche but didn't manage to grab the headlines too much during the latter stages of his career.

5 Malky MacKay

Defender Mackay played for the club between 2005 and 2008 following his release from West Ham and he also managed the Hornets during the early stages of his managerial career.

He did well enough to earn himself a switch to Cardiff City in 2011 and guided the Bluebirds to promotion as well as a Carabao Cup final.

The Scotsman has taken charge of Wigan Athletic, Scotland (for a brief period) and Ross County since then and remains manager of the latter with the 51-year-old returning to his home nation.

4 Neal Ardley

Spending more than a decade as a first-teamer with Wimbledon and proving to be useful there, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that he managed to be a valuable contributor for the Hornets either.

The club managed to get to the FA Cup semis and the last four of the Carabao Cup during his time at the club and he appeared in both of those ties - but they ended up losing out to Southampton and Liverpool in the end.

Despite this, the fact he played a part in getting them there in the first place is something he can be proud of.

Ardley can also be proud of the fact he made 127 appearances for the club in total.

3 Chris Eagles

​​​​​​​Eagles started his career at Manchester United and spent two loan spells with the Hornets during his stay at Old Trafford.

And during his time in Hertfordshire during the 2004/05 and 2005/06 campaigns, winning promotion during the latter season, he registered a respectable four goals in 32 competitive appearances.

The winger would go on to enjoy more success at Burnley and also made his mark at Bolton Wanderers. He played for several clubs following the end of his time with the Trotters and can be pleased that he managed to enjoy a reasonably long-lasting career.

The fact he didn't manage to fully nail down a first-team place at Old Trafford may be a regret of his though.

2 Lloyd Doyley

​​​​​​​Making 443 appearances for the club, Doyley is a fondly remembered figure at Vicarage Road and perhaps he should be credited more for his long service to the Hornets.

Joining their academy in the early 90s, he then broke into the first team and made his debut in 2001.

Playing for the first team for just shy of 14 years, he won promotion to the top tier with them multiple times before moving on to Rotherham United and Colchester before dropping down to non-league football.

The fact he was a reliable first-teamer for so many managers at Vicarage Road is impressive.

1 Nigel Gibbs

​​​​​​​Making his debut for the club as an 18-year-old, Gibbs spent his whole professional career with the Hornets and with that, it doesn't come as a surprise that he made 491 appearances for the club in total.

He made his last appearance for the club back in 2002 but he didn't exit the game following the end of his playing career, with Gibbs having coaching experience at Reading and Leeds United with Brian McDermott, winning promotion to the top flight with the former.

Gibbs has also spent time working with Paul Clement at Swansea City and Cercle Brugge - and has also been a coach at Tottenham Hotspur which is a magnificent achievement.