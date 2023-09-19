Highlights Swansea City's start to the new Championship season has been disappointing and frustrating, with the team currently at the bottom end of the table.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It’s been a very disappointing and frustrating start to the new Championship season for Swansea City.

The Swans had a decent 2022/23 campaign, with Russell Martin in the dugout but his exit meant the club were looking for a new manager.

Michael Duff was given the task of continuing Martin’s work at the club, but so far it hasn’t gone to plan, and the Swans are sitting at the bottom end of the table.

The Championship is a long hard season and there will be plenty of twists and turns to come. But if Swansea want to start climbing the table, then their current crop of players will need to start performing and standing up for the cause.

As we wait to see how the current set of players do this season, here Football League World’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar has ranked the club’s 8 most underrated players of this century…

8 Wayne Routledge

The first player on the list is former Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge.

He started his career at Crystal Palace, but after playing for teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, QPR, and Newcastle United, Routledge joined Swansea in 2011.

He was with the club for 10 years before retiring from football in 2021. But in his time at Swansea, he played over 300 games, scoring 33 goals and recording 40 assists.

It was the best tally Routledge had in his career, and he is considered an underrated player by Millar.

Routledge was part of a Swansea City team that not only won promotion from the Championship but also survived in the Premier League for a few seasons and even played European football.

7 Ferrie Bodde

Ferrier Bodde is the next player on this list, and he comes in at seventh place.

Bodde joined the Welsh side in 2007 from Dutch team ADO Den Haag and stayed at the club until 2012, when he decided in that summer to retire from football.

During his time at the club, he played 59 games for Swansea, and during that time, he scored 15 goals from central midfield.

Bodde was also part of the team that gained promotion from League One in the 2007/08 season and then had two seasons in the Championship.

6 Jay Fulton

Jay Fulton is next on the list, and he will be a player that most Swansea fans know, as he is currently playing for the Championship side.

Fulton has been with Swansea since 2014, when he joined from Scottish side Falkirk. In that time, he has played over 200 games for the Welsh side, and since breaking into the team during their Premier League days, his influence on the team has grown.

Under the various managers Swansea have had in recent years, Fulton has continued to contribute to the team and is seen as an underrated player by James Millar.

5 Leon Britton

Leon Britton will be a player that most Swansea fans will have heard of whether they be the younger generation or the older generation.

Britton first had a loan spell at the club in the 2002/03 season before joining the club on a permanent basis at the end of that season. He stayed until 2010 before leaving, but a year later he re-joined the club until 2018.

Britton played over 500 games for the Swans in his period at the club, and while he didn’t contribute to many goals or assists, he was part of the side that got to the Premier League and then stayed there for a long while.

He captained the team on many occasions and was important in their League Cup success and then their Europa League journey. Britton makes it onto the list in fifth place as Swansea’s most underrated players.

4 Stephen Dobbie

Stephen Dobbie is a former footballer who played for a host of different teams during his playing career.

Dobbie joined the Swans in 2009 and stayed until the summer of 2012, when he signed for Brighton & Hove Albion. Even though he was at the club for a short time, Dobbie scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in 67 appearances in all competitions.

Dobbie spent most of his time at Swansea playing in the Championship, but he was also a part of the team that reached the top-flight, but after playing just eight times in that league, he left the club.

3 Danny Graham

As with Dobbie, Danny Graham also played for many clubs throughout his career, but you could argue that his best spell came at Swansea.

Graham joined the club in the 2011/12 season but didn’t stay long at the club, as he left to join Sunderland in January 2013.

His time at Swansea was spent in the Premier League, with his first season seeing him score 12 goals in the league. But the following season, he only managed three in the first six months before leaving.

However, his goals in that first season helped Swansea survive relegation and meant they had another season in England’s biggest league.

2 Angel Rangel

Angel Rangel spent most of his footballing career out in Spain, but one of the two EFL sides he did play for was Swansea City.

It was with the Swans that Rangel made a name for himself, as he played for them from 2007 to 2018.

The defender made 374 appearances for the club, and they were across League One, the Championship, and the Premier League.

Rangel was a part of all their recent success, and most times he was available, as he very rarely missed a match. He is ranked in second place for Swansea’s most underrated players in this century.

1 Matt Grimes

Being ranked in first place by James Millar is current Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes.

Grimes joined the Swans fairly early in his career from Exeter City and has been with the club since, having over 250 appearances to his name.

Most of Grimes’ appearances have come in the Championship, with him joining the club when they were in the Premier League, but he struggled to get minutes at that time.

The 28-year-old has now gone on to become a regular for the club and is now the club’s captain. He is a player who always puts in a very good performance and will be hoping to lead the club to more glory in the next few seasons.