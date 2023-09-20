Highlights John O'Shea was a solid and reliable presence in Sunderland's defense for six years, helping the team stay in the Premier League.

Every Sunderland fan will have their favourite players and there will be individuals who have shone for the club and have ben the centre of attention.

But who are the Black Cats players that have somewhat gone under the radar for their contributions over the years?

As selected by FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke, let's take a look at the EIGHT most underrated players for the club since the 21st century began in 2001.

8 John O'Shea

When arriving at Sunderland in the summer of 2011, O'Shea was a seasoned veteran who knew how to win trophies, having spent the entirety of his professional career with Man United.

The Irishman therefore had to somewhat adjust his expectations and goals when signing for the Black Cats, but he used his experience to good effect for a number of years at the Stadium of Light.

O'Shea was just solid and reliable at the back, using his positioning sense and know-how and was a real leader on the pitch, and for five straight years with him at the heart of defence they were able to stay in the Premier League.

There were eventual back-to-back relegations in O'Shea's final two years at the club, but not a lot of blame could be attributed to a man who was in the final years of his career and had given so much commitment to the club for six years.

7 Joel Asoro

When it was all said and done, Asoro's time at Sunderland was pretty brief, but he was perhaps an unheralded shining light in a very disappointing team.

Signing from Djurgardens in his native Sweden in 2015, Asoro made his debut for the Wearsiders in 2016 but it was in the 2017-18 Championship season where he really made an impact.

Playing 26 times in the second tier, Asoro scored three times but it was a year where the club dropped into League One, therefore isn't looked back on with much fondness.

Asoro though got a move to Swansea City out of it and nowadays, he's plying his trade for Metz of Ligue 1 after doing pretty well back in Sweden for Djurgardens, but perhaps he wasn't appreciated enough by the fanbase with Josh Maja also coming through at the same time and being a bit more highly regarded.

6 Patrick Van Aanholt

Full-backs aren't often seen as star players, but Van Aanholt was a very talented one that offered a lot for Sunderland - especially on the attacking end.

The Dutchman signed for Sunderland in 2014 from Chelsea, having been one of the many youngsters at Stamford Bridge who had been out on multiple loan spells, and for three years he was able to settle on Wearside and play regular football.

In Sunderland's 2016-17 relegation season, Van Aanholt was one of Sunderland's stars for the first half of the campaign, and late on in the January transfer window he moved on to Crystal Palace for a fee that could have risen to £12 million.

Never the greatest on the defensive side of things, Van Aanholt is perhaps underappreciated for his contributions for two-and-a-half seasons.

5 Jan Kirchhoff

Sunderland were getting somewhat of an unknown in January 2016 when signing Kirchhoff from Bayern Munich - he'd only ever played 12 times for the German giants and didn't play an awful lot at Schalke on loan either.

He was however a key cog in the Black Cats side of the 2015-16 season that managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League, sitting in a defensive midfield role and put in some classy performances.

Unfortunately though, the 2016-17 season proved to be a complete disaster because of injuries and he ended up retiring from the game at the age of 30, but for a short time he was very good for Sunderland and perhaps went under the radar as he didn't do anything flashy - the German was very effective however.

4 Lee Cattermole

After spending 10 years at the Stadium of Light, Cattermole is hardly a player that went under the radar, but his performances at times perhaps deserved more recognition.

He was a real midfield enforcer made of steel, and especially in the 2014-15 season there was a real chance that he should've been considered for the England squad, with some calls from the media for Roy Hodgson to think about calling him up for the Three Lions.

That never came though and Cattermole continued with Sunderland until 2019, but there is a real feeling that he was underappreciated by some for doing the dirty work.

3 Chris Maguire

Maguire has always had the technical ability, but there is perhaps a reason as to why he is now playing National League football.

Signing for Sunderland from Bury in 2018 at the age of 29, Maguire contributed to 16 goals in his first season with the Black Cats and he even bettered that in 2019-20 when he scored 11 times and made 13 goals for his team-mates too.

Mainly used off the bench in his third and final season at the club, Maguire still scored nine goals and assisted seven times, but he is perhaps not as highly thought of as other ex-Sunderland sharp-shooters and creators - perhaps because all of his appearances came in League One.

2 Dan Neil

Academy graduates often come in for much more scrutiny than others, and midfielder Neil is no exception.

Making his debut in an EFL Trophy match at the age of 16 was enough for fans to think they had a gem on their hands, but his real breakthrough came in 2021-22 in League One.

Neil did suffer some burnout in the latter stages of that campaign though so expectations did have to change of his performances from then on, but he is a player in the Championship that tends to try and control the game from the middle and not do anything too flashy.

That is perhaps why he doesn't get consistent plaudits like a Jack Clarke or a Patrick Roberts, but he certainly offers a lot on the pitch.

1 Luke O'Nien

O'Nien is a jack of all trades who can play in pretty much in all positions on the pitch, and whether it's at centre-back, either side of full-back, as a defensive midfielder or a box-to-box player, he will give his all.

He is a cult hero among the fanbase, perhaps for his never say die attitude and work rate, but perhaps his actual ability is underrated by the Sunderland supporters and neutrals.

Doing his job very well wherever it is on the pitch, O'Nien continues to not get the praise he probably deserves from many.