Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this year.

It was another disappointing campaign for the Potters last season as they recorded a 16th-placed finish and they are now in their sixth consecutive year in the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Stoke have failed to seriously challenge for a return to the top flight in that time, but optimism is high at the bet365 Stadium this season after an impressive summer of recruitment that saw 18 new players arrive at the club.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Many players have come and gone in the Potteries over the years, but not all of those who have worn the famous red and white stripes have received the appreciation they deserved from the fan base.

FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley ranked Stoke's eight most underrated players of this century.

8 Marc Wilson

Wilson joined the Potters from Portsmouth in August 2010 in a player-plus-cash exchange deal which saw Liam Lawrence and Dave Kitson make the move to Fratton Park.

The defender scored one goal in 178 appearances in a six-year spell at the club, during which time Stoke reached the FA Cup final, played in the Europa League and achieved three consecutive ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League.

It was a disappointing end to Wilson's time at the bet365 Stadium and after criticising then manager Mark Hughes on social media, he departed for Bournemouth in August 2016.

The former Republic of Ireland international went on to have spells with West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Þróttur Vogum and ÍBV before calling time on his playing career.

7 Steven Fletcher

Striker Fletcher arrived at the bet365 Stadium in August 2020 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Fletcher had established a reputation as a goalscorer in England during spells with the Owls, Burnley, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers and while he struggled to find his best form for Stoke, scoring just 12 goals in 82 appearances for the club, he was an important part of the Potters' squad.

The 36-year-old spent last season with Dundee United, but after leaving Tannadice this summer following the Tangerines' relegation to the Scottish Championship, he joined ambitious newly-promoted League Two side Wrexham in September.

6 Charlie Adam

Midfielder Adam joined the Potters from Liverpool for a reported fee of £4 million in August 2012.

Adam spent the next seven years at the bet365 Stadium, scoring 21 goals in 179 appearances for the club, with his best return coming in the 2013-14 season when he netted eight goals in all competitions.

The former Scotland international made the move to Reading in July 2019 and after a year with the Royals, he joined boyhood club Dundee in September 2020, helping the Dark Blues to promotion to the Scottish Premiership in his first season at Dens Park.

Adam announced his retirement from football aged 36 in September 2022.

5 Dean Whitehead

Midfielder Whitehead arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Sunderland in July 2009.

Whitehead established himself as a mainstay for the Potters in the Premier League and played a key role in their success under Tony Pulis, scoring five goals in 160 appearances for the club before being released in 2013.

The 41-year-old had stints with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town before retiring in 2018 and he is currently assistant head coach to Valerien Ismael at Watford.

4 Lee Grant

Goalkeeper Grant joined the Potters on loan from Burnley in August 2016 before making the move permanent in January 2017.

Grant enjoyed an outstanding season between the sticks in the 2016-17 campaign, keeping nine clean sheets in 30 appearances in all competitions to help his side to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 40-year-old lost his place the following season after Jack Butland's return to fitness and he departed for Manchester United in July 2018, providing back-up to the likes of David de Gea and Sergio Romero during his time at Old Trafford.

Grant retired from football in May 2022 and he is currently first-team coach at Ipswich Town.

3 Rory Delap

Midfielder Delap arrived at the bet365 Stadium on loan from Sunderland in October 2006 before making the move permanent in January 2007.

Delap helped Stoke to promotion to the Premier League in the 2007-08 season and he remained an integral part of the side in the top flight, with his iconic long throws becoming one of the hallmarks of the Potters' identity under Pulis.

The 47-year-old fell out of favour in the 2012-13 campaign and after spending the second half of the season on loan at Barnsley, Delap was released by the Potters.

Delap made the move to Burton Albion in July 2013, but he called time on his playing career in December 2013.

He returned to the Potteries as first-team coach in June 2018, taking charge of one game as caretaker following the departure of Nathan Jones in November 2019 and he remained on the coaching staff until January 2023.

Delap is currently assistant head coach to Robbie Keane at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

2 Mamady Sidibe

Striker Sidibe joined the Potters from Gillingham in June 2005.

Sidibe scored four goals as the Potters were promoted to the Premier League in the 2007-08 season and he initially featured regularly for the club in the top flight, but his final years at the bet365 Stadium were severely disrupted by injury.

After struggling to regain his place in the side following his return to fitness, Sidibe spent time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers in the 2012-13 campaign and he was released by Stoke that summer.

The 43-year-old had a brief spell with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia in 2013 before announcing his retirement in February 2015.

Sidibe was not a prolific goalscorer, but he was a hugely popular figure in the Potteries and his son Sol made his senior debut for the club at the age of 16 as a substitute against Rotherham United on the opening day of the season.

1 Glenn Whelan

Midfielder Whelan arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008.

He would go on to spend the next nine-and-a-half years at the club, scoring eight goals in 338 appearances for Stoke before departing for Aston Villa in July 2017.

Whelan was a committed and consistent performer for the Potters, playing a crucial role in the club's success in the Premier League.

The former Republic of Ireland international had spells with the likes of Hearts, Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers before retiring at the end of last season, but he remains part of Joey Barton's coaching staff at the Memorial Stadium.