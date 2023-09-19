Highlights Southampton experienced a dramatic fall from the Premier League to League One during the 21st Century, but quickly regained their place in the top flight through consecutive promotions.

Steven Davis, Chris Marsden, Matt Oakley, Jo Tessem, Andrew Surman, Jason Dodd, Paul Jones, and Iain Dowie are listed as underrated players who contributed to Southampton's success during this period.

These players made significant appearances and played important roles in the team's performance, but may not have received the recognition they deserved.

Southampton have fallen as far as League One during the 21st Century.

The Saints started the new millennium in the Premier League, coming 15th in the 1999-2000 campaign.

But the south coast club was relegated in 2005, falling into the Championship after a 20th place position.

It was only 12 months prior that the team was competing in the UEFA Cup quarter finals before dropping into the second tier.

But Southampton would fall even further after their failure to win promotion in the 2007 play-offs.

A 20th place finish in 2008 was followed by relegation to the third division with a disappointing 23rd place in 2009.

Southampton spent two seasons in League One, but quickly earned consecutive promotions to gain their place back in the Premier League.

Two second place finishes in a row saw the club spend just one year in the Championship en route to automatic promotion to the top flight.

During these topsy-turvy years, plenty of players came through the doors at St. Mary’s, earning adulation from the supporters on the way.

But some players didn’t quite get the positive reputation that they deserved.

Here, FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders lists eight of the most underrated Saints’ players of the 21st Century…

8 Steven Davis

Davis signed for Southampton in 2012, going on to make over 200 appearances for the club over a seven year period.

The now 38-year-old signed for the club following their promotion back to the Premier League, helping establish the club in the top flight once again.

The midfielder was a key part of the team as they qualified for Europe in consecutive campaigns under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman.

Southampton earned eighth, seventh, sixth, seventh and eighth place finishes during the Northern Irishman’s best years, playing 167 times in the Premier League during this period.

Davis went on to sign for Rangers in 2019, where he continues to ply his trade.

7 Chris Marsden

Marsden signed for Southampton in the latter stages of his playing career, arriving at St. Mary’s in 1999.

He joined the south coast club from Birmingham City, with the Saints a regular presence in the Premier League at the time.

The midfielder was a regular presence in the side, playing 129 times for the Saints over the course of five years.

His departure in 2004 effectively signalled the end of his playing days, as he moved to South Korean side Busan I’Park.

He made a return to English football later that year, signing for Sheffield Wednesday, but he lasted just 15 games before a hamstring injury saw him hang up his boots for good.

6 Matt Oakley

Oakley came through the ranks of the Southampton youth academy, making his breakthrough into senior football in the mid-1990’s.

He went on to feature over 250 times for the Saints over a 12-year period, becoming a mainstay in the team during a successful period.

However, the midfielder’s time at St. Mary’s came to an end not long after their relegation to the Championship.

The now 46-year-old signed for Derby County in 2006, helping the Rams achieve Premier League promotion in his first campaign at Pride Park.

Oakley went on to play for Leicester City and Exeter City, before ending his career in 2017.

5 Jo Tessem

The Norwegian signed for Southampton before the turn of the millennium, arriving in the later stages of 1999.

The playmaker made over 100 appearances for the Saints during his time at the club, contributing 12 goals.

The now 51-year-old departed in 2005 after brief spells on loan with Lyn and Millwall in 2004.

He signed for Lyn on a permanent basis, before returning to English football in 2008 with Bournemouth.

Tessem eventually took the step down to non-league football, where he extended his career by several years playing for the likes of Eastleigh, Totton & Eling and Hythe & Dibden.

4 Andrew Surman

Richarlison netted the Hornets a healthy profit when he was sold to Everton in 2018 | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs.

Surman came through the ranks of the Southampton youth academy, breaking into the first team squad in 2004.

The midfielder went on to make over 100 appearances for the club during a five-year period, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Surman went on to sign for Wolves in 2009, where he spent just one campaign before departing again for Norwich City.

The Canaries proved a better home for Surman, who made just seven appearances for Wolves.

The now 37-year-old signed for rivals Bournemouth in 2014, before ending his career with a stint at MK Dons from 2020 to 2021.

3 Jason Dodd

Dodd signed for Southampton in 1989, with the team competing in what was known as the First Division at the time.

Southampton were a regular in the top flight during this period, becoming a founding member of the Premier League in 1992.

Dodd remained at St. Mary’s until their time in the top division came to an end in 2005, having made nearly 400 league appearances for the club.

The defender went on to sign for Brighton in 2005, where he featured just seven times as his career began to wind down.

Dodd ended his playing days with a brief spell with non-league side Eastleigh, retiring in 2006.

2 Paul Jones

Jones signed for Southampton during this first period of Premier League football at St. Mary’s, arriving from Stockport County in 1997.

He made 193 appearances for Southampton over a seven-year spell with the south coast side.

The Welshman was loaned out to Liverpool on a short-term basis during his time at Southampton, highlighting his usefulness as a shot-stopper.

The now 56-year-old went on to sign for Wolves in 2004, a year before relegation was suffered by the Saints.

Jones retired in 2008 after a brief spell with Bognor Regis Town.

1 Iain Dowie

Dowie signed for Southampton in the early 1990’s, going on to make over 100 appearances for the Saints.

The forward scored 30 goals during his time with the Saints, helping establish them as a regular presence in the newly-named Premier League.

Dowie went on to sign for the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and QPR before hanging up his boots.

The now 58-year-old became a coach following the end of his playing days, taking the reins at Oldham Athletic, Palace, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, QPR and Hull City, before settling into the role of a pundit in the remaining years.