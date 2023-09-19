This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of unsung heroes in recent years.

From the cusp of Premier League riches to League One mediocrity, Sheffield Wednesday have not been without their triumphs and despair since the turn of the millennium.

The Owls now sit in between such extremes, battling for survival in the Championship after a dramatic play-off campaign which saw the Yorkshire outfit clinch promotion in record-breaking fashion.

In times of need, whether it be promotion or relegation, it is often some of the most understated or even undervalued players who step up to the plate when it matters most, even if they do not receive the plaudits they most likely deserve.

With that being said, we take a look at Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted's top eight most underrated players to don the famous blue and white stripes.

8 Sam Hutchinson

The Chelsea academy graduate spent several seasons on loan with Nottingham Forest, Vitesse Arnhem and Sheffield Wednesday, joining the latter permanently in 2014 after making nine Championship appearances for the club.

The defender turned midfielder was a reliable, robust presence in the Wednesday eleven, a player who would never shy away from a challenge and always assert himself into the action even when the going got tough.

While never a 46 game a season player for the Owls, he enjoyed his best season in the 2016/17 campaign, playing 33 times as a standout performer in a high-flying Wednesday side, finishing fourth in the second tier.

After recording almost 200 league appearances, including his brief return in 2021 following a short stint in Cyprus, Hutchinson joined Reading in 2022, playing 11 times in their relegation campaign and is tasked with securing an instant Championship return for the Royals.

7 Chris O'Grady

An EFL journeyman, O'Grady enjoyed spells with the likes of Leicester City, Rotherham United and Rochdale before arriving in Yorkshire.

The experienced forward was not renowned for his goalscoring during his two seasons at Hillsborough but created an effective partnership alongside Gary Madine as Wednesday secured their return back to the Championship.

The Leicester academy graduate scored five times in their promotion bid, including the all-important winner against bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Scoring another four times in the second tier the following year, the 37-year-old went on to ply his trade with clubs such as Barnsley, Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers before taking the plunge into non-league football.

6 Rob Jones

A towering centre-half, Jones worked his way up the divisions for the likes of Stockport County and Grimsby Town before moving to the Scottish capital with top-flight side Hibernian.

Jones went on to play more than 90 times for the Hibees, winning the Scottish League Cup in 2007, before returning to England with then Championship side Scunthorpe United.

Following the Iron's relegation, the former Gateshead man joined Sheffield Wednesday at the back end of the 2010/11 campaign, playing eight times with the Owls languishing mid-table in the third tier.

The former captain led his side to promotion the following season, scoring four times in 33 league appearances to clinch automatic promotion.

Jones did not stick around for the promotion parade, however, as he joined fellow Yorkshire outfit Doncaster Rovers to help lift the League One title the year after. The defender spent four seasons with Rovers before seeing out his career with Hartlepool United.

5 Jérémy Hélan

After moving to Manchester City as a youngster, Hélan finally found his feet in English football at Sheffield Wednesday following stints at Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town.

Playing 28 times in an initial loan move, the versatile left-sided player who could play in both midfield and defence, Hélan went on to play 43 times the following season as a permanent Owl.

The winger went on to play another 58 times for the club as game time dwindled in his final playing year, where a loan moves to Wolves hoped to provide some regular minutes for the Frenchman.

The 31-year-old has since retired from the game, doing so in 2016 in order to devote his attention to religion.

4 Álex López

The Spanish midfielder enjoyed a short but sweet stint in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt after enjoying an established career with Celta Vigo.

López played 22 times as the Owls recorded a play-off finish in the Championship, picking up the club's Player of the Month award at the back end of the season for his efforts.

The 35-year-old returned to Spain after one season in Yorkshire, enjoying his later playing days with Sporting Gijón and former club Racing de Ferrol, with a brief spell with Australian side Brisbane Roar thrown in the middle.

3 Kieran Lee

Lee was a consistent member of the Wednesday eleven for almost a decade after establishing himself at Oldham Athletic, playing more than 100 League One matches.

Moving to Hillsborough in 2012, the tidy, composed midfielder had an eye for goal, particularly in his early years, scoring 16 goals across in a three-year period with the club recording back-to-back play-off finishes.

The Manchester United academy graduate went on to play almost 200 league matches in the famous blue and white stripes before lending his experience to Bolton Wanderers in 2021, where he subsequently departed at the end of last season.

2 Liam Palmer

An ever present force in the Wednesday backline, the academy product wrote his name in the history books last season, scoring the late equaliser in the Owls' record-breaking play-off win over Peterborough United, overturning a four-goal swing in the dying moments of the encounter.

First making his name known as a teenager back in the 2010/11 season, Palmer has helped his side win promotion to the Championship on two occasions while winning the club's Player of the Year award last term for the second time.

Recording around 350 league appearances ahead of this season, the right-back has certainly cemented his name as a modern-day Wednesday hero.

1 Atdhe Nuhiu

An imposing centre-forward, Nuhiu enjoyed an established career in Austria followed by a short stint in Turkey before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2013.

The former Kosovan international scored eight times with three assists in his debut campaign as the Owls recorded another mid-table finish.

While not the most prolific striker, he went on to finish as the club's top scorer in two campaigns, the 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons, as the club battled for promotion on more than one occasion.

The 34-year-old departed in 2020 with 40 league goals to his name in seven seasons, leading the line in 242 Championship matches for Wednesday.

After a season with Cypriot side APOEL, he returned to Austria in 2021, plying his trade for top-flight side SCR Altach.