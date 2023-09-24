This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The majority of this century at QPR has been spent knocking around in the Championship.

However, the R's have also won two promotions to the Premier League in that time, and played three seasons of top-flight football.

Of course, certain players are lauded for playing a part in the club's recent history, but other players' work could be said to have gone under the radar.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir to select eight players from QPR this century that he felt were underrated.

This list is entirely Louis' selection and not that of FLW and with that said, let's get into it!

8 Hogan Ephraim

The first player to feature on this list, and the eighth most underrated player at QPR this century, according to our fan pundit is Hogan Ephraim.

Ephraim was at QPR between 2007 and 2014, initially joining the club on loan from West Ham before joining permanently in 2008.

During his time at the club, Ephraim became a regular and was so during the club's promotion campaign in 2010/11, when they went up to the Premier League.

After that promotion, though, Ephraim's career at the club began to fade, featuring less and less before heading out on multiple loan deals.

In total, during his time at QPR, Ephraim made 117 appearances.

7 Tommy Smith

In at number seven on this list, and the seventh most underrated QPR player of this century according to our fan pundit is Tommy Smith.

Smith spent a short but important time at QPR between 2010 and 2012.

Of course, that means he was present for the club's promotion-winning campaign in 2010/11, during which he made 33 league appearances, scoring six league goals and registering four league assists.

Smith would only feature 17 times in the Premier League, though, and so at the end of the 11/12 campaign, moved on from Loftus Road.

Smith made 53 appearances for the clu in total, some of which were integral to QPR going up when they did.

6 Yun Suk-Young

Yun Suk-Young is another former QPR player that our fan pundit feels was underrated during his time at Loftus Road.

Hence, he comes in at number six on this list.

The South Korean defender joined QPR in 2013, and would eventually depart permanently in 2016.

During his time at the club, the defender only made 37 appearances, but clearly, our fan pundit feels that there were some important performances in there for him to make this list.

These days, the defender is 33-years-old and currently playing his football back in South Korea for Gangwon FC.

5 Niko Kranjcar

Our QPR fan pundit also feels that former midfielder Niko Kranjcar was underrated during his time at Loftus Road.

As such, he comes in at number five on this list.

Interestingly, Kranjcar was never on the books permanently at Loftus Road, instead having two season-long loan deals with the side having been brought to the R's by Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp had infamously signed Kranjcar twice before in his career.

The former Croatian international went on to make 55 appearances for QPR, some of which were made helping the club win promotion to the top flight via the play-offs in 2013/14.

It's fair to say that Kranjcar had a big impact in a short amount of time, for sure.

4 Tjaronn Chery

Into the top half of the list now, and Tjaronn Cherry is the next selection made by our fan pundit when it comes to underrated QPR players this century.

Chery played for the club between 2015 and 2017, with both of those seasons having been in the Championship.

He would go on to make a total of 66 appearances for the club, and it was perhaps his goal and assist record that saw him go underrated as it was quite decent.

Indeed, the player netted 14 times in those above matches, and also registered 10 assists.

3 Massimo Luongo

We are really approaching the sharp end of this list now as we enter the top three, with former R's midfielder Massimo Luongo coming in as our fan pundit's third most underrated QPR player of this century.

Luongo joined QPR from Swindon Town in 2015 and would go on to spend four years at the club before moving on for Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

During that time, Luongo was a regular in the QPR side, make 30 plus league appearances each season he was at the club.

This meant that by the time of his departure in 2019, Luongo had racked up 152 appearances for the R's.

2 Pawel Wszolek

Just missing out on first place in these rankings, Pawel Wszolek comes in at number two in this list of underrated QPR players.

The Polish winger spent two years at Loftus Road permanently during his career, signing in 2017 and departing in 2019.

This came after an initial loan spell during the 2016/17 season.

In total, the former Polish international went on to make 113 appearances for the club across his spell there, scoring 11 goals and registering 13 assists.

Now 31-years-old, Wszolek is playing in his native Poland for Legia Warszawa.

1 Matt Smith

Last but certainly not least, Matt Smith comes in at number one on this list and, according to FLW's QPR fan pundit, is the most underrated R's player of this century.

Smith joined the club in 2017, and would spend two years at Loftus Road before eventually moving on to sign for Millwall in 2019.

During his time at the club, though, Smith would go on to make 102 appearances, scoring 23 goals and registering 12 assists.

It is perhaps his 2017/18 campaign that went under the radar, where he scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in the Championship to reach 20 direct goal contributions for the campaign in 41 matches.

These days, Smith plays his football for League Two side Salford City, where he continues to find the back of the net.