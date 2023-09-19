This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Since the turn of the century, Norwich City have enjoyed an exciting period of club's history.

They plied their trade in Division One, and managed to escape in 2004, the summer it was rebranded as the Championship. An unsuccessful Premier League campaign followed and proved to be a sign of what was to come.

The Canaries proceeded to flit between England's top two leagues on a regular basis, and could never quite establish themselves at the highest level.

Their longest stint in the Premier League came between 2011 and 2014. They dropped down in their third term despite finishing 11th and 12th in the two seasons prior.

Throughout this period, Norwich have boasted an array of talent. There have also been many who have flown under the radar.

FLW's Norwich City Fan Pundit, Zeke Downes, shared some of the names who, in his opinion, never quite received the recognition that their efforts deserved.

8 Kenny McLean

The only entry into this list who remains at Carrow Road is midfielder, Kenny McLean, who is now entering his sixth season with the club.

The 31-year-old has never been a figure who enjoys the limelight, and that is reflected in his goal scoring numbers. His most productive season going forward was his first, where he netted three and assisted six.

However, there is much more to McLean than goals and assists. He may not be the best tackler, like the typical defensive midfielder, but he thrives with the ball at his feet and progresses it well.

He joined Norwich from Aberdeen, after progressing from Arbroath and St Mirren, and has been capped 32 times by Scotland, where he is still a consistent member of the squad under Steve Clarke.

7 Andrew Surman

Andrew Surman is another midfielder to make this list, and played in Norfolk for four-years at the start of the 2010s. He often struggled with injuries, but when he was fit, would provide the Canaries with an excellent option.

The now 37-year-old was always assured on the ball, even when playing in the Premier League, and would work tirelessly for the team.

He played more than 50 times for the East Anglian outfit before returning to Bournemouth, where he had previously enjoyed two stints on loan. The South African-born player was beloved on the south coast as well, with manager Eddie Howe once tipping him for an England call-up.

6 Marco Stiepermann

Former Germany youth international, Marco Stiepermann enjoyed a pulsating four-year-spell with Norwich. He came through at Borussia Dortmund and played for a host of German clubs, before making his only switch away from his homeland in 2017.

His first campaign at Carrow Road did not see the attacking midfielder play many minutes, however, in his second, he shone. Stiepermann scored ten and provided a further six as Norwich romped to a surprise Championship triumph. They amassed 94 points, 11 more than thrid-placed Leeds United.

He failed to meet the same levels in the Premier League and was used sparingly in their next promotion season before leaving for Paderborn in 2021.

5 Andrew Crofts

Andrew Crofts was an EFL journeyman, who played for ten different clubs throughout his 20-year senior career. He was also selected for Wales on 29 different occasions between 2005 and 2017.

Crofts first joined the club from Brighton for a reported £300,000 and plied his trade for City for just two seasons, playing 68 times in the league between 2010 and 2012. Like many on this list, the Welshman played his part in a promotion-winning season. He then kept his place in the side initially, but eventually saw his minutes dwindle.

4 Russell Martin

Russell Martin is a club legend at Norwich, but never really got the recognition that he deserved from elsewhere, hence why he ranks at fourth on Downes' list.

The Scottish defender featured over 300 times for the Canaries after joining the club from Peterborough United in 2009. He contributed to three promotions during his nine-year spell, and was named Club Captain in 2013.

Since retiring, Martin has made significant strides in management. He impressed at the helm of Milton Keynes Dons and Swansea City, so got the chance to lead Southampton following their Premier League relegation in the summer.

3 David Strihavaka

Unlike most on this list, David Strihavaka did not spend too much time in Norfolk; he lasted only six-months before his contract was terminated. However, he is still considered to be underrated by some.

The Czech forward netted just once across his ten league matches for the Canaries before moving to Slavia Prague, where he now works as an academy coach.

2 Darel Russell

Midfielder Darel Russell enjoyed two spells at Norwich City, either side of a four-year stint with Stoke City. He first joined in 1997, and left in 2003, before being reunited with the Canaries in 2007.

The academy graduate was born in Norwich, which will always give you a helping hand when trying to build a relationship with their fanbase. In total. Russell played over 250 times for the club and rarely got the recognition that he deserved.

His final term in East Anglia was Norwich's first, and so far, only campaign in League One. City won the league in style, which gave Russell the perfect send off.

1 David Fox

According to Downes, Norwich's most underrated player this century is David Fox. The former Manchester United academy prospect joined the Canaries in 2010, and stayed for four seasons.

Following back-to-back promotions, Fox was given the chance to play in the Premier League. He was handed consistent minutes and proved to be one of City’s better players in a season that saw the club finish in their second-highest position since the turn of the century.

Minutes slowly started to decrease, and Fox was eventually shifted to Barnsley on loan after making 62 league appearances. He subsequently returned to Colchester United, where he joined from, before moves to Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle beckoned.