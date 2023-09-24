This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have had some hugely exciting players over the years, both in the Premier League and the Championship.

At the same time, a number of players have been overlooked during their time in the blue and white for whatever reason.

Whether it be unsung heroes of that historic, top-flight, title-winning team or players known for scoring rockets under the stewardship of Nigel Pearson in the second division.

FLW’s Leicester fan pundit Jamie Thorpe has ranked the eight most underrated players of this century for the Foxes.

8 Esteban Cambiasso

Calling a six-time league title winner as well as someone with Champions League glory to their name underrated may sometimes fall on deaf ears.

When talking solely about his time with Leicester City though, it is understandable how Esteban Cambiasso can fit into this category.

He won 5 Serie A titles with Inter Milan and the Champions League as well as prevailing in La Liga during his time as a Real Madrid man.

The Argentinian is “underrated in that many fans of other clubs don’t quite understand the cult hero status that Cambiasso has in Leicester” in the words of Thorpe.

He added: “He was instrumental in keeping us up, and demonstrated the sort of leadership so we sorely needed en route to one of the greatest escapes the league has seen.”

7 Jeffrey Schlupp

Cambiasso has retired from the game now whilst the next man, Jeffrey Schlupp, is still plying his trade on English shores.

The current Crystal Palace man came through the academy at the King Power and went on to play for the first team for seven seasons.

30 starts was his best return in either the Premier League or the Championship for Leicester and so it has to be said that he was never a mainstay in the XI.

Thorpe explained: “Many Leicester fans weren’t too sad to see him go, but the academy product is still starting games in the Premier League for Palace so perhaps he was underrated”.

6 Jamie Vardy

One man who certainly was a regular for Leicester in their glory days was star striker Jamie Vardy.

From breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record for consecutive PL games scored against Manchester United, of all teams, to that thunderous strike from range against Liverpool, Vardy was a perfect example of a box-office forward.

Some eyebrows may be raised reading this given just how synonymous he was with Leicester’s success but Jamie has his reasons.

Thorpe noted: “Hear me out, underrated by England. If they had been less rigid, less big club focused and found a system to play both Kane and Vardy together, without sticking Vardy out on the wing, England would've been better for it.”

5 Leonardo Ulloa

Another striker who lifted the Premier League title under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri was Leonardo Ulloa.

Only once did he reach double figures for goals in the top-flight but he was so much more than that - his holdup play and interplay must have made him a joy to play alongside.

“More than simply just the big man up top," said Thorpe. "Scored some absolutely crucial goals and demonstrated time and time again that he was the man for the big occasion. His role in the title win is almost entirely glossed over by many.”

4 Matty James

Manchester United academy graduate Matty James is currently playing for Bristol City in the second tier.

Prior to that, he was a Leicester man for just short of a decade and was particularly unfortunate to miss out on the Premier League triumph due to being injured for the whole campaign.

The potential was clearly there, as Thrope alludes to.

He said: “Never reached the heights his ability deserved, but first season in Premier League he was brilliant for Leicester. Injuries derailed what could’ve been a fantastic player.”

3 Paul Gallagher

Breaking into the podium now with Paul Gallagher in the bronze medal spot, someone who was equally as unlucky as Matty James.

Gallagher signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2009 and then left the club in 2015, the season prior to his former teammates getting their hands on the coveted Premier League trophy.

His most recent on-field role was with Preston North End but that came to an end in 2021. He went on to become a first-team coach at Deepdale before switching over to Stoke City in the same role.

He is featured on this underrated list because in the words of our fan pundit he “weirdly didn’t get the attention his absolute worldies deserved. Only scored bangers or proper rockets.”

2 Marc Albrighton

Into second place with yet another stalwart of Leicester’s iconic 2015/16 squad, Marc Albrighton.

He said: “Mahrez took the plaudits but Albrighton’s link with Vardy was crucial. Workhorse with deceptive quality.”

Mahrez of course went on to win four more Premier League titles and a Champions League honour with Manchester City whilst the man on the opposite flank stayed put at the King Power.

On the matter of that deceptive quality, there can’t have been many players with a better delivery into the box than Albrighton.

1 Wes Morgan

Leading the way at the summit of this list was the captain of Ranieri’s remarkable 4-4-2 side.

First, to Thorpe’s take on Wes Morgan. He said: “Underrated outside of Leicester certainly, not sure many appreciate just how much of a behemoth he was in the title-winning season, and the Champions League run too. Not many Premier League captains that can say that they have won both the Premier League and FA Cup.”

Morgan formed a formidable partnership with Robert Huth at the heart of defence and was also one half of a great duo of leaders on the field alongside Kasper Schmeichel.

The league title win may not have been possible without the Jamaican international involved, for both his leadership skills and his actual ability as a footballer as well.