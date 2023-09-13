Highlights Liam Cooper is the eighth most underrated player in Leeds United's history, having made over 250 appearances for the club and captained the side.

Carl Shutt, ranked seventh, made a strong impact with a hat-trick in his first appearance for Leeds United and scored 17 goals in 79 league appearances.

Trevor Cherry, the most underrated player according to our fan pundit, played for Leeds from 1972 to 1982, winning a league championship and marking Johan Cruyff out of a European Cup match.

As many football supporters will know, Leeds United are a big football club with plenty of history.

The Whites have won the first division three times, four second division titles, the FA Cup, and the League Cup, along with other honours such as the Charity Shield and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Naturally, having enjoyed some success, there are players at the club viewed as legends.

We're talking about Billy Bremner, Eddie Gray, Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Peter Lorimer - the list goes on!

But what about those players that have perhaps gone slightly under the radar throughout the club's history, or are perhaps a bit underrated compared to some of their peers?

With that thought in mind, FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith came up with a list of the eight most underrated Leeds United players ever.

We must stress, these are our fan pundits' rankings and not our own. Let's get into it!

8 Liam Cooper

The first player to feature on this list, and the eighth most underrated Leeds United player ever, according to our fan pundit, is Liam Cooper.

Of course, Cooper remains at the club in 2023/24, and has captained the side for a number of years now.

Having joined the club back in 2014 from Chesterfield FC, he has to be some of the best money Leeds United have ever spent, especially with some reports suggesting the club paid just £600,000 for his signature.

In his nine years at Elland Road, Cooper has seen it all, be it changes of ownership, management, or indeed divisions, having won promotion and also suffered relegation.

To date, Cooper has made over 250 appearances for Leeds United.

7 Carl Shutt

At number seven in these rankings, as determined by our FLW fan pundit, is Carl Shutt.

Sheffield-born, Shutt played for Leeds United between 1989 and 1993.

When he arrived, he made sure to start fast, netting a hat-trick in his first appearance.

The statistics show that Shutt made a total of 79 league appearances for the Whites, scoring 17 goals during that period.

His work off the ball, though, particularly his tireless and unselfish running and unwillingness to give up on a ball.

6 Jim Storrie

Our Leeds United fan pundit feels like Jim Storrie is the sixth most underrated Leeds United player of all time.

Storrie played his football for Leeds United in the 1960's, joining the club in 1962 from Airdrieonians.

Storrie remained at Elland Road for five years, scoring plenty of goals and helping Leeds win promotion to the first division, and reach the FA Cup final.

Storrie would eventually go on to depart Leeds in 1967 to join Scottish side Aberdeen.

Other clubs he would go on to play for included Rotherham, Portsmouth, and St Mirren.

5 Gary Sprake

Gary Sprake is another player that FLW's Leeds United fan pundit feels is one of the more underrated players at Elland Road throughout the years.

Like Storrie, Sprake's senior career began at Leeds in 1962 after coming through the youth ranks there as an apprentice after being spotted in his hometown, Swansea.

He would remain at Leeds for 11 years, making close to 400 league appearances during that period, which is very good going.

Sprake's honours at Leeds United included winning both the first and second division, and the League Cup.

4 Jon Newsome

Getting into the top half of this list of eight, coming in at number four in terms of underrated Leeds United players over the years, is Jon Newsome, as per our FLW fan pundit.

Newsome featured for Leeds in the 1990's, from 1991 to 1994, winning the first division title.

During that period, the defender made 80 club appearances before moving on to Norwich City.

Newsome's career was cut short by injury, retiring aged 30 in 2000.

3 Mick Bates

Coming in as the third most underrated Leeds United player of all time, according to FLW's Leeds United fan pundit, is Mick Bates.

Like a few others on this list, Bates was a part of the successful Leeds United side under Don Revie.

As per Leeds' website, Bates made 191 appearances for the club between 1965 and 1976.

Despite often being a squad player due to players like Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles being ahead of him, Bates remained loyal to Leeds and formed an important and underrated part of the Revie era.

2 Rod Wallace

At number two on this list of Leeds United's most underrated players ever, according to FLW's fan pundit, is Rod Wallace.

Wallace spent the vast majority of the 1990's at Elland Road, joining the club from Southampton in 1991, before departing for Rangers in 1998.

During that time, Wallace made 235 appearances for the Whites, scoring 60 goals and registering 16 assists, as well as winning the first division in 1991/92.

Despite that return, our fan pundit feels Wallace was or is underrated from his playing days at Elland Road.

Despite having scored plenty of goals in the top flight, Wallace never got an England call up, either, having previously featured for the Under-21 and B team.

1 Trevor Cherry

Last but certainly not least, we have finally reached the number one spot on this list, and the most underrated Leeds United player of all time according to FLW's Leeds fan pundit.

Trevor Cherry played for Leeds between 1972 and 1982.

Alongside winning the 1973/74 league championship, one shining moment for Cherry came in the European Cup at the Nou Camp when, it is reported that he marked Barcelona and Dutch legend Johan Cruyff out of the game.

Not that it did him any favours when it came to selection for the final, with Cherry an unused substitute in the defeat to Bayern Munich.

In the end, Cherry succeeded Billy Bremner as captain in 1976 and went on to make a total of 476 club appearances.