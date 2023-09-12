Highlights Hull City have made progress under manager Liam Rosenior, finishing 15th last season and becoming harder to beat.

The club has had a turbulent decade but stability has been restored following a takeover last year.

Some of Hull City's most underrated players include Richie Smallwood, Sam Ricketts, and Alfie Jones.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City will be hoping to continue their progress under Liam Rosenior in the Championship this season.

Rosenior replaced Shota Arveladze at the MKM Stadium in November and he led the Tigers away from danger to a comfortable 15th-placed finish last season.

The 39-year-old has made his side significantly harder to beat since his arrival at East Yorkshire and, after a strong summer of transfer business, Hull could be considered outside play-off contenders this campaign.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

It has been a turbulent last decade for the club, during which they achieved two promotions to the Premier League, played in the Europa League and reached an FA Cup final, but were also relegated to League One.

Stability has been restored following the takeover by Acun Ilicali last January and the club seem to be heading in the right direction once again.

Hull have had some excellent players over the years, but the performances of some of those who have worn a Tigers shirt have gone a little under the radar.

FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves has ranked the club's eight most underrated players of this century.

8 Richie Smallwood

After spells with Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Scunthorpe United and Blackburn Rovers, Smallwood joined the Tigers in August 2020.

The midfielder was named captain by then manager Grant McCann following his arrival and he led the Tigers to promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt as they won the League One title.

Smallwood was a consistent performer at the heart of midfield and his leadership qualities were crucial in the dressing room.

Despite scoring two goals and providing two assists in 43 appearances in all competitions during the 2021-22 season as Hull secured Championship survival, Smallwood was released at the end of the campaign.

The 32-year-old now plies his trade for League Two side Bradford City, where he also wears the captain's armband.

7 Sam Ricketts

Defender Ricketts spent three years with Hull after his move from Swansea City in 2006, scoring one goal in 129 appearances for the club.

The former Welsh international helped the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League in 2008 and remained a regular in the top flight the following season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Ricketts departed for Bolton Wanderers in 2009 and he went on to have spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swansea City and Coventry City before he was forced to retire due to a knee injury in 2016.

The 41-year-old has managed Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town, but he has been out of work since his sacking by the Shrews in November 2020.

6 Alfie Jones

Defender Jones has established himself as a regular for the Tigers since his arrival from Southampton in September 2020.

Jones was part of the League One title-winning side in his first year at the club and he has seamlessly made the step up to the Championship in recent years.

The 25-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and he won the club's Player of the Year award, as chosen by head coach Rosenior.

After signing a new three-year contract with the option of a further year in May, Jones looks set to remain an integral part of Rosenior's plans.

5 Ryan France

France joined Hull from non-league side Alfreton Town in 2003.

The winger won back-to-back promotions in his first two seasons with the club as the Tigers went from the Third Division, now known as League Two, to the Championship.

After featuring for Hull in the Premier League in the 2008-09 season, France achieved the unique feat of playing for the same club in all four divisions.

The 42-year-old was released by the Tigers in 2009 after making 123 appearances for the club.

He made the move to Sheffield United after his departure from East Yorkshire, but he retired due to a knee injury in 2011.

4 Stephen Quinn

Quinn arrived at the MKM Stadium from Sheffield United in August 2012.

The midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful first season at the club, scoring three goals and providing six assists to help the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League under Steve Bruce, while he was also named Player of the Season.

Quinn remained an important part of the side in the top flight and he scored a crucial goal in the 5-3 win over Sheffield United at Wembley in the FA Cup in 2014, which sent Hull through to the final.

He joined Reading after his exit from the club in 2015 and he currently plays for League Two side Mansfield Town.

3 Lewie Coyle

Coyle joined the Tigers from Fleetwood Town in August 2020, winning the League One title in his first season at the club.

The defender remained a regular in the Championship and he was named captain last July by former boss Arveladze after Smallwood's departure.

Coyle put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal with the option of a further year in June and his leadership qualities will be important for Rosenior's side in the year ahead.

2 Matt Ingram

Goalkeeper Ingram arrived at the MKM Stadium from Queens Park Rangers in June 2019.

Ingram became the Tigers' first-choice goalkeeper in the title-winning season in League One and, after being a regular during the 2021-22 campaign, he joined Luton Town on an emergency loan in May 2022, playing both of the Hatters' play-off semi-final legs against Huddersfield Town.

The 29-year-old lost his place last season following Karl Darlow's arrival on loan from Newcastle United in January, but after the club were unable to bring Darlow back this summer, he has regained his spot as number one this term.

1 Ian Ashbee

Ashbee enjoyed a long association with the Tigers after his move from Cambridge United in 2002.

The midfielder captained Hull to three promotions during his time in East Yorkshire, leading them from League Two to the Premier League.

Ashbee's time at the club was disrupted by injury, but when fit, his committed performances made him a firm fan favourite.

After making 196 appearances for the Tigers, Ashbee departed for Preston North End in January 2011, reuniting with former Hull manager Phil Brown.

However, Ashbee's injury problems persisted at Deepdale and he was released by the Lilywhites in February 2012, announcing his retirement later that year.