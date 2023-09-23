Highlights Johnny Russell was an important and reliable attacking threat for Derby County, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists in 203 appearances.

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Derby County by walking out to compete for the club at Pride Park.

With the Rams having endured an up and down time of things in recent years, some players will have had more success than others, during their time with the club.

As a result, there may be some who are better remembered by supporters of Derby, than some of their counterparts.

However, in some cases, that can more stem from a players contributions being harshly overlooked, than the fact that they did not actually do a good enough job while representing the club.

Here, it is those individuals that perhaps do not get the credit they deserve for what they did as a Derby County player, that we are focusing on.

To do that, we asked Football League World's Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, to select his eight most underrated players to have represented the Rams, since the start of this century.

When submitting his picks, Shaun explained that he considers an underrated player to be one is not appreciated enough until they are no longer available, while also admitting that he expects his choices to divide the club's fanbase to some extent.

So why not take a look at who Shaun has picked as his eight most underrated Derby County players of this century, and see if you agree with his selections.

8 Johnny Russell

First up on this list is Johnny Russell, who joined Derby from then Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in the summer of 2013.

Over the next four-and-a-half years, Russell became a reliable attacking threat for the Rams from out wide, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, making him an important part of their side, if not always the most talked about.

The winger departed in the 2018 winter window to join Sporting Kansas City in the MLS - where he is still playing now - with his experience and influence in that area having no doubt been missed at Pride Park since then.

7 Matt Oakley

Oakley joined Derby in the summer of 2006, after a long spell with Southampton, and was named team captain upon his arrival at Pride Park.

The midfielder then helped Derby to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during his debut season with the club, before leaving in January 2008, midway through the Rams' infamous top-flight relegation campaign.

Despite those struggles, Oakley was something of a model of consistency for Derby, rarely missing a match due to injury, and in total, he scored nine goals in 62 appearances for the club from the centre of the park.

6 Craig Forsyth

Forsyth is still at Derby to this day, having initially joined on loan from Watford in March 2013, a move that was made permanent around three months later.

During his time at Pride Park, the former Scotland international has now made a total of over 300 appearances for the club, proving himself to be a reliable figure with his performances on the left-hand side of the Rams' defence.

Indeed, the fact he has stayed for so long, amid the troubles the club have endured in recent years, is testament to Forsyth's commitment to Derby, something every fan of the club will surely appreciate.

5 Graeme Shinnie

After joining Derby from Aberdeen in the summer of 2019, Shinnie went on to spend the next two-and-a-half years of his career at Pride Park.

During that time, the Scotsman was another who would become a quietly efficient but still considerably important presence for the Rams, not least aided by the versatility that allowed him to do a job for them in various areas of the pitch.

In total, Shinnie went on to make 92 appearances in all competitions for Derby before being sold to Wigan in January 2022, and he is now turning out in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen.

4 Scott Carson

Carson signed for Derby in the summer of 2015, and spent much of the next four years as the club's undisputed number one between the posts.

In total, the former England international made 171 appearances in all competitions for the club, before making a somewhat surprising move to Manchester City in August 2019, and he is still on the books at the Etihad Stadium to this day.

Although he rarely plays for the reigning treble winners, City manager Pep Guardiola has often praised the influence Carson has behind the scenes at the club, and that alone goes some way to highlighting how useful the now 38-year-old might have been for Derby, had he remained at Pride Park.

3 Jake Buxton

Buxton joined Derby in the summer of 2009, immediately after a season where he has just lifted the Conference National title with Burton Albion.

Given the Rams were in the Championship at the time, it was a big step-up for the defender to make, and while he was not always a regular starter for Derby due to a number of injury issues, he was still an important player when fit and available, eventually becoming one of their more experienced defensive options.

In total, Buxton made 159 appearances in all competitions for Derby, before being sold to Wigan Athletic in July 2016.

2 Richard Keogh

While his time with Derby may have ended in somewhat controversial circumstances, there can be no denying that on the pitch, Keogh did a key job for the Rams before that point.

In a spell with the club that lasted just over seven years between 2012 and 2019, Keogh was a mainstay of the Derby defence, making more than 350 appearances for the club in total, winning multiple Player, Player's Player, and Supporter's Player of the Year awards in that time.

That presence and leadership on the field has no doubt been missed around Derby, while it does feel as though Keogh's own career, has never quite hit the same heights since he departed Pride Park either.

1 Chris Martin

Martin joined Derby on loan from Norwich City in February, a move that was made permanent later that same year.

While the striker had several spells out on loan after he joined the Rams on a permanent basis, he still managed to make an impression in front of goal for the club, ultimately managing to 76 goals in 225 appearances for the club in total, before his departure in 2020.

That return made Martin a consistently reliable goalscorer in a number of the seasons he played in for Derby in the Championship, something that many clubs at every level will often find themselves crying out for in most transfer windows.