Highlights Ryan Nyambe, Derrick Williams, and Elliott Bennett were all underrated players who made significant contributions to Blackburn Rovers in recent years.

Nyambe stood out as a young right-back, playing consistently and recording nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Williams excelled in the backline, winning Player of the Season in his debut campaign before heading across the pond to play in the MLS. Bennett, a versatile midfielder, also made a significant impact and served as captain for Blackburn in his final years at the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Blackburn enjoying the highs of European football and lows of League One this century, many players have come and gone at Ewood Park, experiencing both the good and bad times.

While naturally, top goalscorers and creative masterminds gain plaudits for their impeccable performances, many other star performers go under the radar, subtly yet efficiently helping their team the best way they know how, whether to aid a relegation battle or promotion push.

That being said, Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding outlines his top eight most underrated players to represent the club in recent years.

8 Ryan Nyambe

A product of the Blackburn academy, Nyambe burst on to the scene at just 18-years-old, recording 25 Championship appearances in his first full season. The youngster picked up the club's Young Player of the Season award for his efforts in an otherwise underwhelming campaign as the club suffered relegation to League One.

The Namibian international continued to make his mark in the third tier, however, playing another 29 times in the promotion-winning campaign.

The right-back continued to be a mainstay in the Rovers' lineup over the coming seasons before departing last summer, clocking up just less than 200 appearances in front of the Ewood Park faithful.

Nyambe made the move to Greater Manchester to seek a new challenge, playing 31 times as Wigan finished bottom of the Championship.

7 Derrick Williams

An accomplished EFL defender, making more than 100 appearances for Bristol City in the second and third tier, Williams immediately slotted into the Blackburn backline to great effect.

The Irish international played 39 times in his debut campaign, immediately catching the headlines as he was awarded the club's Player of the Season accolade.

The defender was a mainstay in the side's promotion-winning season the following year, making 45 League One appearances, before game time began to decline upon the return to the second tier.

The German-born player recorded 54 appearances in the following two-and-a-half seasons before making the move across the pond with LA Galaxy in 2021.

Williams played more than 50 times on the West Coast before making the move to D.C. United this season, where he has become a regular in the backline.

6 Elliott Bennett

Bennett had become well versed in the challenges of the EFL before making the move to Lancashire.

A product of the Wolves academy, Bennett enjoyed loan spells with Crewe Alexandra and Bury before making the permanent switch to the south coast with Brighton.

The versatile midfielder demonstrated his creative excellence for the Seagulls, scoring 13 goals and 28 assists across two seasons for the League One outfit. Premier League club Norwich soon came calling, playing 58 top-flight matches for the Canaries before suffering the drop in 2014.

The Telford-born winger came to call Ewood Park home 18 months later, slotting into Owen Coyle's plans as Rovers confirmed a mid-table finish.

Bennett went on to play more than 170 league matches in both the second and third tier for Blackburn with his experience and determined attitude shining through, taking up the captain's armband in his final years at the club.

The 34-year-old has since moved closer to home, plying his trade for Shrewsbury Town with the vice-captain still a regular for the League One side.

5 Corry Evans

The Manchester United academy graduate was a top professional for Blackburn and proved to be a quality addition to the lineup at times despite injury problems over the course of his eight years at the club.

Joining from Hull City in 2013 after making 93 league appearances for the Tigers, the Northern Ireland international regularly appeared in the squad, enjoying his best run of 38 games in the 2014/15 season under Gary Bowyer.

The midfielder played more than 200 times in blue and white as game time began to dwindle in his final years at the club, opting for a move to Sunderland in 2021.

It was a great start to life at the Stadium of Light, the newly-appointed captain leading his side to play-off glory from League One, playing 33 times.

The 33-year-old continued to impress for the Black Cats last season until an ACL injury towards the second half of the season abruptly brought his campaign to an end.

4 Shabani Nonda

Nonda was a prolific force throughout his career across the continent, his impressive return in Switzerland with FC Zürich earning him a move to the French top-flight side Stade Rennais in 1998.

The DR Congo international immediately hit the ground running, scoring 31 goals in just two seasons before making the swift move to AS Monaco. Nonda continued to shine as the side went from mid-table to top-four regulars, winning the Coupe de la Ligue in 2003, while he was part of the infamous 2004 Champions League squad which finished runners-up to Porto.

A monumental 52 goals in his first three seasons for the club, game time began to stagnate with a move to Roma calling in 2007, winning the Supercoppa Italiana with the Serie A giants.

A sudden move to the Premier League the following year saw Nonda arrive in Lancashire and proved to be an asset in front of goal, scoring seven goals and two assists in 17 starts as Rovers recorded a top-half finish.

A short but sweet journey in England, Nonda finished his career at Galatasaray, helping the Turkish side win the league in his first year at the club.

3 Steven Reid

If not without injuries plighting regular game time, Reid proved to be a dependable asset no matter where he played for Blackburn.

Appearances slowly but surely improved over the first three seasons at the club, with the midfielder accruing 78 appearances as Rovers finished 15th in consecutive seasons before catapulting up to sixth position.

Injuries took centre stage during the second half of his Lancashire career, however, playing just 35 Premier League matches in four campaigns, resulting in Championship loans to Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion in the 2009/10 season.

The Irish international later made the move to the West Midlands permanent, a regular fixture at right-back for the Baggies, playing more than 80 times in the top-flight, before bowing out with a final stint with rivals Burnley in 2014.

2 André Ooijer

The five-time Eredivisie winner naturally brought a winning mentality and a wealth of experience to Ewood Park when he arrived in 2006.

The former PSV and Roda JC man slowly found his feet in the Premier League after a difficult start to life in England, playing 20 times as Blackburn finished tenth in the top flight.

The defender subsequently improved in the following seasons, with another 59 Premier League matches under his belt, with Rovers fluctuating between the mid-table places.

Returning to PSV in 2009, he won two more Eredivisies with Ajax after coming close to winning the 2010 World Cup, finishing runners-up to Spain following an extra-time defeat.

1 Brett Emerton

The versatile midfielder was a quality, reliable asset who had nine seasons of Premier League action with Blackburn Rovers.

The Australian international won the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord in the 2001/02 season, where he established himself as a creative force in the Eredivisie.

He carried such form to Lancashire, where he registered two goals and 11 assists in his debut campaign in England, two years on from his European Cup glory.

While not the most technically gifted, Emerton proved to be a tricky player on and off the ball, with his pace and footballing IQ getting the better of top flight opposition.

On top of a UEFA Cup campaign with Rovers, Emerton played almost 300 times in blue and white where became a respected figure at Ewood Park - receiving a standing ovation in his final game for the club against Everton in 2011, captaining his side for his final 90 minutes before returning home to Australia.