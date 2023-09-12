Highlights Under the new ownership of Tom Wagner, Birmingham City has a brighter future ahead.

Under Tom Wagner, Birmingham City could now be set to enjoy a much brighter future.

BSHL didn't command the fanbase's support and with that, a change of ownership was arguably needed to get the club back on the right track.

Now they have a new custodian, they can make a fresh start and Wagner has been able to make a good start to life at St Andrew's because of a couple of sales and the revenue they generated from Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

With the money they have brought in, Wagner has been able to make plenty of permanent additions during the summer window and this is a real positive for Birmingham as they look to build for the future.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

The fact they couldn't keep hold of Jobe Bellingham is a shame - but they have plenty of other promising young players who can step up to the plate now and develop in the Midlands.

Some will impress, some will disappoint and others will go under the radar.

Speaking of players going under the radar, Football League World's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs has listed who he believes are the eight most underrated Blues players of this century.

Do you agree with his picks?

8 Darren Randolph

He may have started his playing days at Charlton Athletic - but the keeper kickstarted his career north of the border at Motherwell before joining Birmingham in 2013.

Joining the club on a free transfer, Randolph proved to be a shrewd acquisition and was one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout his two-year spell at St Andrew's.

The only regret Birmingham may have is the fact they were unable to generate a fee for him, with the Irishman joining West Ham United on a free transfer in 2015 after his two-year contract had expired.

He now plies his trade for AFC Bournemouth, but it remains to be seen whether the Cherries will extend his deal beyond next summer.

7 Maxime Colin

Colin is unlucky because he represented Birmingham during an unsuccessful time for the club.

Big things were expected from him after he joined from Brentford and although he didn't always grab the headlines, the Frenchman was extremely versatile as a player that could operate in central defence, at full-back and at wing-back.

Leaving the club when his contract expired earlier this summer, he has since returned to his home nation to link up with Metz.

Even if he had been a free agent now, a return to St Andrew's wouldn't have been likely considering Blues have Cody Drameh and Ethan Laird as options on the right-hand side.

And they also have a respectable number of options at centre-back.

6 Lee Carsley

Carsely spent time at Blues during the back end of his career and even during his time at St Andrew's, he certainly knew how to take care of himself and be aggressive in the middle of the park.

The key advantage he had coming to Birmingham is the experience he had under his belt, playing regularly for Derby County, doing extremely well at Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City before spending six years at Everton.

The midfielder already achieved a lot before his move to Blues, but helped the Midlands club secure promotion back to the Premier League during his first campaign there and spent two years there in total.

He ended his professional career back at Coventry and has since gone into coaching, with the 49-year-old now the England U21 manager.

5 Stephen Clemence

It's a shame that Clemence ended his playing career at a reasonably early age, but he still achieved a great deal, playing for Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham and Leicester City.

He joined Blues when they were in the top flight and suffered relegation to the Championship - but managed to score four goals in 34 league appearances as he helped Blues to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking during his final campaign at St Andrew's.

Clemence is perhaps best known for working as a coach now, working alongside Steve Bruce on numerous occasions.

4 Kenny Cunningham

Many defenders often go until the radar and Cunningham was no different.

Not only was he a fine servant for Birmingham, he also spent long periods at Millwall and Wimbledon.

He also made a real impact at a senior international level for the Republic of Ireland, making 72 appearances.

It's just a shame his time at Blues didn't end on a more positive note, with Cunningham's comments in the press causing a storm during the latter stages of his spell at St Andrew's.

3 Maik Taylor

Taylor should be regarded as a real icon of the noughties for Blues.

Proving to be reliable between the sticks, he was unlucky to lose his starting spot and can't blame himself for that considering Joe Hart and Ben Foster spent time with the Midlands side during the latter stages of his time at St Andrew's.

He may not have made too many more professional appearances following the end of his time at Birmingham, but he was nearly 40 at the time of his departure and did well for Fulham before he arrived at St Andrew's.

The shot-stopper was also heavily involved in the Northern Ireland international setup during his career and has passed on his wisdom after going into coaching. He is now Blues' goalkeeping coach.

2 Paul Caddis

​​​​​​​You can't talk about Caddis without mentioning his equaliser against Bolton Wanderers on the final day of the 2013/14 season to keep Blues in the second tier.

The importance of that goal can't be underestimated - because the club may not be enjoying the success they are now if it wasn't for his close-range header to seal survival and send Doncaster Rovers down to League One.

That alone makes him underrated - and he was a fine servant to Blues.

1 Damien Johnson

​​​​​​​Like Taylor, Johnson represented Northern Ireland at a youth international level.

He also represented a number of clubs domestically, including Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town and Fleetwood, but he spent a very decent chunk of his career at St Andrew's.

Making 213 competitive appearances for Birmingham, he registered four goals and 11 assists which doesn't sound spectacular but he was a reliable asset for the club and Football League World's Birmingham pundit Gibbs believes he's the most underrated player to have represented the club during this century.