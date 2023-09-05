Leyton Orient aim to impress in the third tier following a remarkable League Two title-winning campaign.

Richie Wellens' side secured promotion to League One for the first time since 2015 last season, the club languishing in both the fourth tier and National League in the past decade as they mount a climb up the footballing pyramid.

The O's fended off competition to claim top spot, a 91-point finish enough to keep the chasing Stevenage at bay, winning 26 games and losing just seven League Two outings.

Orient have blended youth with experience in their recruitment this summer, a mixture of quality talent aiming to aid their objectives for the campaign.

Jordan Graham and Jordan Pigott both provide the latter, joining from Birmingham City and Ipswich Town respectively to bolster their creative and attacking options, while Daniel Agyei also adds numbers to the forward department.

Young midfielders Max Sanders, Ethan Galbraith and the returning Idris El Mizouni, meanwhile, hope to provide a new lease of life into the centre of the park while defenders Ed Turns and Brandon Cooper from Brighton and Swansea City respectively add quality to the backline.

Standout players Paul Smyth and Lawrence Vigoroux have moved on to teams in higher divisions while duo Craig Clay and Harry Smith both depart for Sutton United. Naturally, many other players will be expected to leave Brisbane Road at the conclusion of the season as FLW takes a look at the standouts potentially heading into their last year at the club.

Ruel Sotirou

The 23-year-old is a product of the Leyton Orient academy and has played more than 110 league appearances for the club since his breakthrough 2019/20 season, scoring five goals in ten outings.

The former Cyprus youth international plied his trade in lower divisions with the likes of Bishop's Stortford, Hampton & Richmond and Dover Athletic before forcing his way into the first-team picture.

The forward scored 18 goals with five assists across the past two seasons to help his side lift the League Two title and remains a mainstay in the O's quest in the third tier.

Theo Archibald

Archibald signed for the O's permanently last summer on a two-year deal from Lincoln City after initially impressing on loan, registering 17 goal contributions in 38 matches.

The Scottish midfielder arrived with plenty of EFL experience since graduating from the Celtic academy, spells with Brentford and Macclesfield Town ahead of his move to Sincil Bank in 2020.

The 25-year-old continued to play regular as a permanent member of the squad, scoring five goals with six assists in 35 games to help his side clinch promotion, and continues to play his part so far this season.

Tom James

James signed for the club back in 2021 from Hibernian after spending the previous two seasons out on loan at Wigan Athletic and Salford City.

The 27-year-old played 21 times in his first year for the club, registering eight goal contributions, before becoming a mainstay in the O's lineup.

The Cardiff City academy graduate played 41 times in last season's title victory and continues to operate across the Orient defence.

Aaron Drinan

The Irish forward made his name known in his home country coming through the Cork City ranks before moving to Waterford, where Ipswich Town soon came calling.

The 25-year-old made the move to East Anglia in 2018, spending time at the likes of Sutton, Ayr United and Waterford on loan before getting his shot for the League One side.

After making 22 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring once, he moved to Brisbane Road in 2021 where he hit the ground running with 19 goal contributions.

His role somewhat depleted last season, making just 15 starts as he scored two times and is yet to feature this campaign.

Rob Hunt

The Brighton academy graduate signed for the club last season on a two-year deal as a valuable full-back option for Richie Wellens' side.

An experienced EFL asset with almost 200 league appearances for Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town, the 28-year-old played 32 times last season and continues to be a regular in the O's matchday squads.

Adam Thompson

Thompson made sporadic appearances for the Watford first-team after graduating from the academy while most of his time was spent on loan at the likes of Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers and Southend United.

The 30-year-old made the permanent switch to the Shrimpers in 2014, kickstarting an accomplished EFL career, securing promotion with Southend, Bury and Rotherham United.

The defender moved to the O's in January 2021, playing a useful squad role in recent seasons, making 34 League Two appearances for the east London side.

Dan Happe

Another product of the Orient academy, Happe has played more than 150 times for the club in the fourth tier and National League, cementing his place in the backline.

The defender signed a new deal this summer after a long-term injury ruined his strong start to last campaign. The contract will keep the 24-year-old at the club for at least this season with an option of a further year.

Darren Pratley

The experienced midfielder signed on for another season after joining back in 2021, an impressive campaign from the 38-year-old still demonstrating his quality in the middle of the park.

The London-born midfielder came through the Fulham ranks before moving on loan to neighbours Brentford, only to make the permanent move to South Wales with Swansea City in the 2006/07 season.

Pratley went on to make considerably more than 100 appearances for the Swans as well as Charlton Athletic and Charlton Athletic, securing four promotions across the three clubs.

He has since made 78 league appearances for the O's and has continued to perform this season as a valued asset within the ranks.