It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are among the promotion front-runners in the second tier as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

Enzo Maresca's side secured their 10th win in their first 11 league games with a 2-0 win over Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, and they head into the international break sitting top of the table.

Leicester are already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End, and Maresca has made the best start, after 11 games, of any manager in the club's history.

With a number of players out of contract at the end of the season, we looked at which Foxes players will be departing the club next summer as things stand.

Alex Smithies

It seems as though goalkeeper Smithies' days at the King Power Stadium are numbered after he was left out of Leicester's 25-man squad.

Smithies has not made an appearance for the Foxes since his move from Cardiff City last summer, and with Mads Hermansen, Jakub Stolarczyk, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen all ahead of him in the pecking order, it is likely he will be moving on.

Jannik Vestergaard

Defender Vestergaard did not feature for Leicester in the Premier League last season under Brendan Rodgers or Dean Smith, with his only appearances coming in the cup competitions.

However, the 31-year-old is back in favour under Maresca, and he has started all but one league game this season, so the Foxes could look to tie him down to an extension.

Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester managed to keep hold of midfielder Ndidi this summer, despite interest from Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich.

Ndidi has impressed this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions, and he is likely to attract interest once again in January, but with the Foxes looking on course for a Premier League return, they may have a chance of retaining him.

Hamza Choudhury

Midfielder Choudhury linked with Southampton this summer, but a move away from the King Power Stadium did not materialise.

After spending last season on loan at Watford, the 26-year-old has made 11 appearances for Leicester so far this campaign, but many of those have come from the bench, and it remains to be seen whether he is part of Maresca's long-term plans.

Dennis Praet

Midfielder Praet joined Leicester from Sampdoria in August 2019, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the club.

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with a back injury, but he did start two of the Foxes' first three games in all competitions, so it will be intriguing to see how much he features when he returns.

Marc Albrighton

Winger Albrighton is one of the Foxes' longest-serving players having arrived from Aston Villa in May 2014, and he was involved in the club's Premier League and FA Cup-winning squads.

Albrighton spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, and while he has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, it would be a surprise if the 33-year-old was offered a new deal in the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho remained at the King Power Stadium this summer, despite interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions, including netting three in his last three games, and Maresca will be desperate to keep hold of the striker beyond the end of the season.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy has enjoyed an illustrious spell with Leicester since his move from then non-league Fleetwood Town in May 2012, winning the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021, and he has certainly established himself as a club legend.

The striker has remained a key part of the Foxes' squad this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions, while he has captained the side on a number of occasions.

It is a big decision facing Leicester on Vardy's future in the summer, but if he is not offered an extension, securing promotion back to the Premier League would be the perfect way for the 36-year-old to end his time at the club.