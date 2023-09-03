It has been an excellent start to the season for Leicester City in the Championship.

The Foxes suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Liam Delap's 15th-minute strike sealing all three points for the Tigers.

But prior to that, Enzo Maresca's side had won their opening four league games and they head into the international break sitting third in the table, level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town and one point behind leaders Preston North End.

Maresca has rebuilt his squad this summer, with Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, Stephy Mavididi, Tom Cannon, Callum Doyle, Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun and Abdul Fatawu arriving at the club, while there were a number of high-profile exits following relegation, including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans.

As Leicester look to make an immediate top-flight return, we looked at which players are entering the final year of their contracts at the club.

Alex Smithies

Goalkeeper Smithies joined the Foxes last summer from Cardiff City, but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Smithies is currently out injured, but with incredibly strong competition for places from Hermansen, Jakub Stolarczyk, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen, it seems unlikely he will receive many minutes when he returns and it would be a surprise if he was offered an extension when his deal expires.

Jannik Vestergaard

Defender Vestergaard did not feature for Leicester in the Premier League last season under Brendan Rodgers or Dean Smith, with his only appearances coming in the cup competitions.

However, the 31-year-old is back in favour under Maresca and has started all five Championship games so far, forming a partnership with Wout Faes at the heart of the defence.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Foxes managed to keep hold of midfielder Ndidi this summer, despite interest from Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich.

Ndidi has been a mainstay in the team since his arrival from Genk in January 2017 and he has scored two goals and provided one assist in seven appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Hamza Choudhury

Midfielder Choudhury was another player linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, with Southampton said to have been keen, but a move did not materialise.

After spending last season on loan at Watford, Choudhury has made five appearances in all competitions for Maresca's side this campaign, although all of his league minutes have come as a substitute.

Dennis Praet

Praet joined Leicester from Sampdoria in August 2019, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the club.

The midfielder has provided one assist in three appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he is currently sidelined with a back injury and is expected to be out for three months.

Marc Albrighton

Winger Albrighton is one of the Foxes' longest-serving players having arrived from Aston Villa in May 2014.

The 33-year-old, who was involved in the club's Premier League and FA Cup-winning squads, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion after his game time was limited in the top flight.

Albrighton has made four appearances in all competitions this campaign and while he may not be a regular, his experience will be useful for Maresca in the dressing room.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester will have been delighted to retain Iheanacho this summer amid interest from Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Iheanacho has been Maresca's first-choice striker so far this season, but keeping hold of him beyond the end of his contract could depend on whether the Foxes are able to secure promotion.

Jamie Vardy

Striker Vardy has enjoyed an illustrious spell with the Foxes since his move from then non-league Fleetwood Town in May 2012, winning the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

If Vardy's contract is not extended beyond the end of the season, helping the club back to the top flight will be the perfect way for the 36-year-old to end his time at the King Power Stadium.