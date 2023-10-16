Highlights Gillingham will need to sort out contract extensions for eight senior players, including George Lapslie and Conor Masterson, whose deals expire in June.

Robbie McKenzie, who returned to Gillingham after his contract expired in 2022, is hoping for more playing time under the new manager.

37-year-old Shaun Williams still has a big role to play in Gillingham's side and may earn another year's deal if he can continue to perform well.

Gillingham are set to usher in a new era soon following the surprise departure of Neil Harris as manager last week.

Despite having the Gills in the top half of League Two and not that far off second position at the time of his sacking, Harris still lost his job after nearly two years in charge at the Priestfield Stadium.

And his replacement is going to have to do a lot of sorting out when it comes to the makeup of the Kent club's squad around January time, with plenty of contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Let's take a look at the EIGHT senior Gillingham players whose deals are set to come to an end in June.

1 George Lapslie

Following the Brad Galinson takeover last December, one of the first new Gillingham signings of his administration was Lapslie of Mansfield.

Lapslie scored three times for the Gills last season following his move, but he wasn't always starting under Harris in the opening two months of the 2023-24 season.

Gillingham did not reveal the length of his contract officially, but with Transfermarkt stating that he only has until June 2024, it means the club do not have long to sort out an extension.

2 Conor Masterson

Masterson arrived over the summer on a one-year deal, having spent time on loan with the Gills last season from QPR.

The Irish defender had worked his way back into Harris' starting 11 in the weeks prior to his departure, and it remains to be seen if he will be favoured by his replacement.

3 Robbie McKenzie

Having tested the waters in 2022 when his contract expired, McKenzie returned to the Priestfield late on that summer and has been an important and versatile player for the club, especially last season.

McKenzie though hadn't been featuring regularly at all from the start under Harris, so he will be hoping for more luck for the rest of the season.

4 Timothee Dieng

Dieng was another one of Galinson's early acquisitions following his takeover, and he dropped down from League One to make the move to Kent from Exeter.

The Frenchman recently suffered an injury though, and at the age of 31 he will have to prove that he's deserving of a new deal if he comes back from his issues fully-fit.

5 Cheye Alexander

Alexander was a Harris signing last summer, and for much of the season he was the first-choice right-back for Gillingham, playing 48 times in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has continued to feature regularly in 2023-24, so he must be one of the favourites right now of this crop to land a new deal.

6 Max Ehmer

In his second stint at Gillingham since returning from Bristol Rovers in 2021, German centre-back Ehmer has been pretty much an ever-present in League Two in recent years.

Turning 32 before the season is over though, can he earn himself a new deal from the powers-that-be and whoever the new manager is going to be?

7 Shaun Williams

Williams will turn 37 years of age next week, but he's still got a big role to play in Gillingham's side.

Playing 47 times last season, the veteran midfielder can still regularly complete full matches despite his age and if he can still do it by the end of the season, another year's deal cannot be ruled out.

8 Glenn Morris

Having left Gillingham for Crawley Town in 2016, Morris returned to the Priestfield in 2022 on loan from the Red Devils, and despite his advancing years he was soon given a permanent deal.

Despite being named last season's Player of the Year though, the 39-year-old has been displaced in-between the sticks by Jake Turner, who is a younger and more agile option.

If he is happy to be backup though, Morris could stay another season.