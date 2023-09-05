Highlights Charlton Athletic have had a disappointing start to the League One season, leading to the removal of manager Dean Holden.

The club has signed numerous new players during the transfer window in hopes of achieving promotion back to the Championship.

With the transfer window closed, Charlton now focuses on renewing the contracts of players who have remained in the squad, including Michael Hector and George Dobson.

Charlton Athletic have had an underwhelming start to the new League One season.

Dean Holden has been removed as manager of the Addicks after a poor run of results saw the team lose four of their first five league games.

The transfer window was an extremely busy period for the London club, who signed a lot of new players to the squad.

Charlton are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship under their new ownership, which saw the arrival of nearly a dozen fresh faces.

Who could depart Charlton Athletic as a free agent in 2024?

However, now that the window is closed, the club’s attention will now turn to renewing the contracts of those who have remained in the squad.

Up to six players departed the Valley as free agents in 2023, and it could be as many again in 2024.

Here we look at the eight players with expiring Charlton contracts…

Michael Hector

Hector has started just two of the team’s first six league games, featuring off the bench a further three times.

With no new manager yet confirmed, perhaps there is still a chance for him to earn a more consistent place in the team to prove he deserves a new deal.

George Dobson

Dobson has been a key figure for Charlton since joining the club in 2021, featuring 38 and 45 times in his two league campaigns with the club.

A new contract will surely be a high priority for Charlton once a new manager has been hired.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackatt-Taylor has been a consistent presence in the side this season, featuring in all six league games so far.

That could be a sign that he is in line for a new deal, having previously been a solid squad player in his previous two years with the club.

Terell Thomas

Thomas has featured in all six league games so far this season, but only two of his appearances have come as starts.

The 27-year-old will need to perform at his best this year to prove that the club should be prioritising a new deal for the defender.

Richard Chin

Chin has been absent for the start of this season with an ankle injury that he suffered before the campaign got underway.

The 21-year-old made five league appearances last year, so this could be his final few months to impress and show the club he deserves another deal.

Deji Elerewe

The youngster is a promising prospect at Charlton, and has featured once in the league for the team already this campaign.

But he will need to show his potential with the opportunities that he is given as he is now entering the final several months of his current contract.

Lucas Ness

The defender has made four appearances from six league games for Charlton this season and has plenty of potential to become an important figure in the squad.

The League One side will be hoping to secure a new deal for the 21-year-old if he can maintain a promising level of performance.

Daniel Kanu

Kanu is a promising young talent at Charlton and the 18-year-old will be hoping he can earn a new contract with the club before next summer arrives.