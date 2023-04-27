The one positive about Charlton Athletic's underwhelming season is the fact they have known for some time that they will be in League One next season.

That should have allowed the Addicks' recruitment team to draw up some suitable transfer targets already - and it will have given manager Dean Holden more time to consider players' futures.

Holden is tied down for the long term, something that has provided some much-needed stability at The Valley and will potentially increase the club's chances of being successful in the summer market because they already know who will be guiding them into next season.

Some of his players, however, face a nervous wait to find out whether they will be handed extensions or not. This is the ex-Bristol City manager's first summer window in charge of the Addicks and with this in mind, he may be keen to make some radical changes so he can put his stamp on the squad.

To do this, he may need to release some out-of-contract players, though there are first-teamers he will want to retain.

We take a look at those who are set to see their deals expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Goalkeepers - Nathan Harness

Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Joe Wollacott are both available as options for the Addicks at this point and with the former signing a new contract this term, it would be difficult to see Harness winning too much game time in the short term.

With this in mind, it may be best for him if he tries to move on and win first-team football elsewhere - because his development may be adversely affected if he doesn't play regularly next season.

Defenders - Michael Hector, Ryan Inniss, Terell Thomas, Sean Clare

With the CV Hector has, it would be foolish if the Addicks didn't offer him a new contract, but it's currently unclear whether he will sign a new contract and if he will attract interest from elsewhere.

Inniss and Thomas have also been first-team regulars - but neither are certain to win new contracts.

Clare, meanwhile, didn't give too much away on his future when asked in February but he should be offered a new deal.

Midfielders - Albie Morgan, Aaron Henry

Morgan is certainly a player who divides opinion but the 23-year-old still has plenty of room to improve. Recording five goals and six assists in 43 competitive appearances this season, that's probably good enough to earn him an extension and there are no obvious reasons why he wouldn't sign one.

Henry, meanwhile, is only 19 but has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season. Considering how promising he is, it would be difficult to see the third-tier side not extending his stay if they get the chance to.

Strikers - Macauley Bonne

27-year-old Bonne hasn't enjoyed the best time at The Valley, scoring just twice in 16 appearances for the club.

You can't help but feel his recent social media incident may have cost him the chance to extend his stay - and his future remains unclear at this point.