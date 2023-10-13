Carlisle United's summer was a busy one and by the looks of things they could be in a similar position a year on.

A dozen players arrived at the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, having lost around the same amount of players earlier in the summer when contracts expired.

Bringing in players was always the focus of the summer for manager Paul Simpson and Head of Recruitment Gregg Abbott, who were looking to build upon a successful promotion campaign from the season before.

Carlisle defeated Stockport County in the play-off final to seal a return to League One for the first time since 2014 and their primary aim this term will be to avoid dropping back down to the fourth tier.

A summer of squad churn to prepare for life in the third tier was perhaps necessary to bridge the gap. Here, however, we take a look at the players who are possibly set to leave for free next summer who could need replacing.

1 Paul Huntington

The veteran defender is into the second season of his contract with the club after joining from Preston North End, but Huntington is out of contract this summer, too. The 36-year-old helped them gain promotion from League Two but could depart in June.

2 Joe Garner

Signed in January from Fleetwood Town, Garner is another former Preston player entering the final months of his deal for Carlisle. The 35-year-old has struggled to find regular goals in Cumbria, whilst he has been prolific at previous clubs.

3 Tomas Holy

The giant goalkeeper is another player who was signed in the summer of 2022, moving from Ipswich Town. Holy is the club's first-choice so may be in line for an extension to his deal before June.

4 Sean Maguire

Yet another former Preston player, Maguire was a summer arrival from Coventry City and penned a one-year deal with Carlisle. Maguire has had a difficult few years and will be hoping to impress in League One and extend his contract.

5 Corey Whelan

Whelan arrived at the club from Wigan Athletic in 2021 and was a regular in the last two seasons, but this term has been spotted on the bench for the most part.

6 Owen Moxon

Moxon was born in Carlisle but had to find his way back to the club where it all started via Scottish clubs Queen of the South and Annan Athletic. However, he is now in the final year of his deal despite collecting the Player of the Season award last term.

7 Jordan Gibson

The tricky winger is another player in the final year of his deal, having joined from Sligo Rovers in 2021. He has been a key player in the last two seasons and at 25 has plenty of resale value for Carlisle as well.

8 Ryan Edmondson

Edmondson scored prolifically for Leeds United at youth level, prompting various loan moves before signing permanently for Carlisle. He notched six times last season but could be on the move again with his contract up in the summer.