The 8 Bristol City players that may be affected by the latest UEFA decision

It was announced yesterday by UEFA that Euro 2020 had been postponed by 12 months due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The 24-team tournament was originally due to take place at locations all across Europe in June and July this year.

However, with domestic competitions across the continent suspended due to the virus, UEFA made the decision yesterday to push it back 12 months and make finishing domestic competitions a top priority.

That news was a huge blow for fans and players alike as excitement had really started to build.

But what will it mean for the Bristol City squad? We’ve outlined the eight players that may be affected…

Tomas Kalas

The Robins club-record signing has been a regular in the Czech Republic squad in recent years when he hasn’t been injured.

Kalas’ side finished as the runners up in Group A and were drawn in Group D for the tournament, meaning they will face England.

Joe Morrell

The 23-year-old midfielder is on loan at League One side Lincoln City and was something of a surprise selection by Ryan Giggs for the qualifiers late last year.

Morrell ended up playing a vital role in helping Wales to qualify for Euro 2020 and would surely have been in with a shout of making the squad.

Ashley Williams

The veteran centre-back has looked revitalised with the Robins this season and remains the captain of the Wales national team.

The 35-year-old was named in the squad for the last four qualifiers in October and November but you’d question whether the postponement of the tournament may mean it is out of reach for him.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, What is the club's current front of shirt sponsor? Bristol Sport Bristol Community Trust Lancer Scott Dunder

Adam Nagy

Another of City’s summer signings, Nagy has been a mainstay in the Hungary side since he made his debut in 2015 and played a key role in helping his side secure a place in the play-offs.

His side will have to beat Bulgaria and then the winner of Iceland v Romania to ensure a place in next summer’s tournament.

Callum O’Dowda

O’Dowda has made 18 appearances for the Republic of Ireland since he made his debut in 2016.

The 24-year-old has been in the squad for the majority of the qualifying campaign and having returned to the City side recently may have fancied his chances of being involved in the summer.

The winger’s side need to beat Slovakia and then the winner of Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland to secure their place in next summer’s tournament.

Markus Henriksen

The on-loan midfielder has made 54 appearances for Norway and has remained a regular in the side even after he was outcasted at Hull City.

Norway will need to beat Serbia and then either Scotland or Israel to seal their place at Euro 2021.

Filip Benkovic

Another loanee, Benkovic made his debut for Croatia back in June 2019 but did not feature during the qualifying campaign.

Even so, the 21-year-old may have been in with a chance of securing a place in the squad if they make it through the play-offs.

Croatia have been drawn alongside England in Group H.

Niclas Eliasson

The winger has never appeared for the Swedish national team, however, given his impressive performances this season, you feel he may have been someone they were looking at.

Sweden have qualified for the tournament, meaning that Eliasson will now have 12 months longer to earn his place on the plane.