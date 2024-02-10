Barnsley narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking last year.

The Tykes reached the play-off final, but succumbed to defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with a dramatic late goal.

This consigned the club to another year in League One, leading to manager Michael Duff’s departure to Swansea City.

Neill Collins is hoping he can go one step further this season, as the club aims for promotion to the second division.

But here we look at the Barnsley players that the Yorkshire side risks losing for nothing in the summer, with these eight all on expiring contracts…

Barnsley expiring contracts 2024 Player Name Signed From 12-month option clause Herbie Kane Liverpool No Jordan Williams Huddersfield Town No Devante Cole Motherwell No Nicky Cadden Forest Green Rovers No Robbie Cundy Bristol City No Matty Wolfe Academy Graduate No Ben Killip Hartlepool United Yes Aiden Marsh Academy Graduate No

1 Herbie Kane

Kane signed a four-year deal with Barnsley when he joined the club in the summer of 2020 from Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is now a key part of Collins’ side and has featured regularly in the team this year as his contract winds down this summer.

2 Jordan Williams

Williams’ contract is also set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old is one of the most important parts of the first team squad but could walk away for nothing in the summer if a new deal is not agreed soon.

3 Devante Cole

Cole has been linked with a move away from Oakwell this season but remained with the club beyond the January window.

Barnsley now risk losing him for nothing in the summer, as the star striker’s contract is set to expire.

4 Nicky Cadden

Cadden is another very important part of Collins’ first team squad, with the Scot featuring regularly for the Tykes this year.

However, the 27-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer after only signing for the club in 2022.

Cadden agreed to a two-year deal when he made the switch from Forest Green Rovers and is surely someone they'd love to keep hold of.

5 Robbie Cundy

Injuries have plagued the defender this season, with Cundy yet to feature at all.

The defender’s career at Oakwell could end with a whimper, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen whether he can earn his way back into contention in Collins’ side before his deal ends at the end of the season.

6 Matty Wolfe

Wolfe signed a two-year contract extension in 2022 that is now coming into its final months.

Given his lack of game time with the first team squad, the Barnsley academy graduate’s career at Oakwell could soon be coming to an end.

7 Ben Killip

The 28-year-old signed for Barnsley last summer, agreeing a 12-month contract.

The goalkeeper has yet to feature in the league for Barnsley, proving himself as a capable secondary-choice in Collins’ side.

However, the Tykes hold a 12-month contract extension option, which could keep him with the club until 2025.

8 Aiden Marsh

Marsh has come through the ranks of the Barnsley youth academy, breaking into the first team squad in 2022.

However, he has struggled for consistent game time and has even gone out on loan to the likes of Scunthorpe and Yeovil Town.

Marsh’s contract expires this summer, which could spell his exit from the club.