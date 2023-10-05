Highlights Norwich City suffered a 2-1 defeat against Swansea City, raising doubts about their ability to sustain a push for the play-offs.

Despite the team's recent struggles, the emergence of Jonathan Rowe as a key player is a big positive for Norwich.

Rowe's impressive performances, including five goals in ten games, make him an attractive prospect for other clubs, but Norwich will likely demand a big offer to let him go.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City fell to a fourth defeat in six Championship games as they were beaten 2-1 at Swansea City on Wednesday night.

After a positive start to the campaign, the last few weeks have been tough for David Wagner’s side, and they were below-par against the Swans last night.

Fans will be demanding a reaction from the team moving forward, but recent results have cast doubt over whether the side is good enough to sustain a push for the play-offs.

Jonathan Rowe emerges as a standout talent

Despite the concerns, there has been one huge positive for the Canaries this season, which is the emergence of Jonathan Rowe as a key player at Carrow Road.

The 20-year-old attacker made his debut in 2021 for the Yellows, so he is someone who has been regarded as a talent for a while, but he’s managed to establish himself as a regular in the current campaign.

Rowe has scored five goals in ten games, but it’s not just a case of the youngster finding a clinical edge in front of goal, as he remains a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability.

Therefore, the winger is likely to attract attention in the next window or two, but Norwich will hope to stand firm, with a big offer required to prise Rowe away from Norfolk.

But, just how much is Rowe worth? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

Right now, I think you’re looking at around the £7m mark.

It’s hard to imagine Norwich cashing in for such a sum, but Rowe does need to prove himself over a longer period before you can value him along with some of the best players in the Championship.

However, I’m certain he has the potential to reach that level, but it’s now down to the player to continue to do that over a consistent period, to prove he’s not just a flash in the pan.

Another factor that impacts his value is his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025.

This will be a concern to key figures at Carrow Road, as they know that if he can’t agree new terms, the club will be left in a difficult position in the next 12 months.

Of course, rivals will look to take advantage of that, and whilst his age means they would be entitled to compensation, that’s unlikely to bring the sort of fee Norwich would want.

So, it has to be a priority to tie Rowe down to a long-term extension, which would protect the club’s key asset.

Sam Rourke

Jonathan Rowe looks scarily good.

For me, he's worth at least £10m right now and has the potential to be a genuine top star if he continues along the same trajectory.

At just the age of 20, Rowe has burst onto the scene at Carrow Road and has arguably become one of the Canaries' most important players with his goal contributions and overall influence in the final third for David Wagner's side is impressive.

Rowe possesses sheer pace, a strong dribbling ability and a real eye for goal which are already making him one of the standout attacking players in the Championship this season.

Five goals and one assist already in the league this season is some return for the youngster with him and Gabriel Sara undoubtedly Norwich City's most prized assets right now.

Interest is only naturally going to increase in the winger as the season goes on but if we're talking about a transfer valuation right now, anything below £10m wouldn't be fair in my view.

His ceiling in the game is huge.