Highlights Reading's recruitment decisions between 2017 and 2019 have contributed to their decline, with poor transfers and expensive signings like Puscas not paying off.

The signing of Puscas was a prime example of how Reading breached financial rules, resulting in point deductions and potential relegation to League Two.

Back-to-back relegations would be devastating for a fanbase already stressed by previous challenges, and the costly and underperforming Puscas signing adds to the frustration.

Some of Reading's recruitment decisions during the Dai Yongge era have been questionable, to say the least.

In fact, the Berkshire outfit's recruitment has been better whilst they have been under restrictions in recent years, with some of their poor transfer decisions between 2017 and 2019 contributing to the decline that they have failed to halt at this point.

Dai took charge of the club back in May 2017 along with his sister Dai Xiu Li, but Yongge has seemingly been the main decision maker throughout their time together at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

They arrived when the Royals were reasonably successful, managing to get themselves to the Championship play-off final back in 2017 but falling at the last hurdle against Huddersfield Town.

During the summer of 2017, they didn't exactly rebuild their squad and that was a positive, because they didn't need to make too many changes to their squad.

But most of their additions during that window didn't pay dividends, with Vito Mannone not proving to be a good replacement for Ali Al-Habsi following his arrival from Sunderland, Dave Edwards not living up to expectations and Sone Aluko not doing anywhere near enough to justify his price tag after making the big-money move from Fulham.

In fact, the only majorly positive signing was Mo Barrow. More poor decisions followed during the following year with Sam Baldock and Marc McNulty failing to produce.

But it was the summer of 2019 that was the most bonkers of the Dai era, with the club being placed under a soft embargo during the early stages of that window but forking out big fees on the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas when it was lifted.

How much did Reading FC spend on George Puscas?

The Sun reported that the Royals secured a £7.5m deal to bring the Romania international to the SCL Stadium.

For a club that were placed under an embargo by the EFL earlier that summer, that is a ridiculous amount of money and Puscas was reported to be a club-record signing.

That deal eclipsed the amount the Berkshire side forked out on Aluko in 2017.

Why is the George Puscas signing still haunting Reading FC?

The striker doesn't deserve to be scapegoated because his arrival was just one of many signings that contributed to the Royals' breach of the EFL's financial rules.

And even if he had been firing on all cylinders throughout the 2019/20 campaign and beyond, he wouldn't have been able to guide the club to promotion because the rest of the team didn't perform well enough.

Scoring 12 goals in 38 league appearances during his first season in Berkshire, that isn't a bad record but he couldn't play up front on his own and is probably one of the Royals' worst signings in terms of value for money, along with Aluko and Emerse Fae.

The signing of Puscas summed up why Ruben Selles' side breached financial rules by a considerable amount, which resulted in a six-point deduction back in November 2021 and a docking of a further six points during the latter stages of last season after failing to abide by all conditions of their business plan.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

They wouldn't have been placed under this plan if they hadn't broken the rules - and this second deduction effectively relegated them to League One.

The club have also struggled this season and have been deducted a further four points, which have been caused by cash flow issues and not the Puscas signing.

But if they stayed up and suffered these problems in the Championship, they wouldn't be staring relegation to League Two in the face at the moment.

League One Relegation Zone (As it stands) P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 16 -7 16 22 Carlisle United 17 -7 14 23 Cheltenham Town 16 -18 9 24 Reading 16 -13 7

Back-to-back relegations would be a real gut punch for a fanbase that has already been put through so much stress in recent years.

Many transfer decisions have led them to their current position, but the Puscas signing is particularly painful considering he was so expensive, couldn't live up to expectations and has already been offloaded before his first contract at the club expired.