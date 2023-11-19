Highlights The 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' Netflix series shed light on the club's decline from the Premier League to League One in just two years.

Jack Rodwell's signing for £10 million was a massive disappointment, as injuries and lack of form prevented him from making a significant impact.

Under new ownership, Sunderland has made significant changes to their recruitment and wage structure, reducing weekly spending from £465,000 to £175,000.

The 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' Netflix series brought a lot of needed eyes and attention to the football club, but it also revealed some of the Black Cats' failings of the time.

The docuseries on the northeast-based team highlighted a very tough period in the club's history.

The first series featured Sunderland's first season back in the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League in the prior campaign.

In that season, they suffered a second consecutive relegation, meaning that they had gone from being a Premier League team to a League One club in the space of two years.

The Black Cats had become a staple of England's top flight, especially in the Barclays years.

To see just how quickly Sunderland had declined was just sad, and there was no situation that summed up this poor state better than the Jack Rodwell saga.

Sunderland's Jack Rodwell embarrassment

The England international was bought for £10 million from Manchester City, according to The Guardian, in 2014.

For the money that was paid, and the potential that he showed during his time with City, Rodwell definitely didn't live up to expectations.

Injuries did hamper his career quite a bit. He never got himself fit, or in form, enough to hold down a consistent place in the starting XI, despite his team being in and around the relegation spots for the years that he was with them.

Ultimately, he was a flop of a signing, and the Netflix series that was to come only exposed how much worse the situation got with him.

After the club's relegation to the second tier of English football, the midfielder was still earning a reported £70,000 per week.

As was seen in 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', the club desperately tried to sell the player to offload his massive wage package, but it was to no avail.

He stayed with Sunderland for the 2017/18 season and he made only two league appearances. There's no other way to put it; that was a colossal waste of over £3.5 million per year.

The Stadium of Light wouldn't see Championship football again for another five years- not in the way that they would've wanted though.

Rodwell was still under contract when the club were relegated to the third tier of English football, and was set to earn £43,000 per week. The club's patience (if you can call it that) wore thin, and they cancelled the contract before the start of the 18/19 campaign.

His time in Wearside almost perfectly coincided with the downfall of a once great team. The parallels were oddly poetic, with fiscal mismanagement and inconsistency on the pitch contributing to the downfall of both player and club.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

How Sunderland have moved away from the sad time of Jack Rodwell

The new ownership model at the club, spearheaded by 26-year-old chairman, and majority owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, has seen a radical shift in recruitment and wage structure.

Their weekly spending on players was estimated to be £465,000 by Capology.com.

That is a stark contrast to the one of the current day, which Capology puts at £175,000 per week.

To really put things into perspective, those two wage bills both come from seasons in which Sunderland were in the Championship.

The one major difference is that one of them was paid to a team that was relegated to League One, and the other was paid to a team that was potentially 180 minutes away from getting back to the Premier League.