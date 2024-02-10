Highlights Despite starting with a points deduction and a transfer embargo, Wigan Athletic are on course for a mid-table finish in League One.

January loan signings Luke Chambers and Charlie Goode have had a positive impact on the team's defense, providing much-needed experience.

Seven players, including Jason Kerr and Stephen Humphrys, are set to become free agents this summer unless they sign new contracts.

Wigan Athletic look set for a mid-table finish in League One, despite starting the season with an eight points deduction, and have beaten some of the third tier's finest outfits this campaign, such as Derby County and local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Despite also being under a transfer embargo, meaning the club were not able to buy players during the summer or January transfer windows, the Latics made some healthy additions last month.

The impact of January loan signings Luke Chambers and Charlie Goode has already been felt at the DW Stadium, as Chambers got an assist on debut versus Reading, while Goode has added some much-needed seniority to an otherwise youthful Latics backline.

Manager Shaun Maloney may have done some good business with those recent signings, but there are still seven Latics players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

These are the seven 'Tics players who are on course leave the DW as a free agent this summer:

1 Jason Kerr

Kerr joined Latics in the summer of 2021 from Scottish outfit St Johnstone, for a fee believed to be around £600k, and made 24 appearances as the club, then managed by Leam Richardson, lifted the 2021/22 League One title.

The central defender experienced an injury-plagued 2022/23 campaign and was unable to help the Latics avoid an immediate relegation back to the third tier.

Kerr's injury woes have continued into the current season, and he now looks likely to become a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new deal in Greater Manchester.

2 Stephen Humphrys

Humphrys was recently the subject of transfer interest from Wrexham, according to TeamTalk, but he has remained in North West England, meaning he can now leave the Latics for free when his contract expires following the conclusion of the current season.

The forward scored five goals and provided two assists for his side in their 2022 third-tier title triumph, but spent the following campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Stephen Humphrys 2021/22 League One stats (All stats according to FotMob) Appearances 38 Starts 12 Goals 5 Assists 2

3 Jordan Jones

The Northern Ireland international first joined the Latics in 2021 from Scottish giants Rangers, but fell out of favour under former boss Richardson, and endured loan spells that saw him plying his trade north of the border once more at St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Under Maloney's management, the 29-year-old has made his presence felt at the 'Tics, whose fans would be disappointed to see him leave the club for free at the end of his contract this summer.

Jones may still have a longer-term future at the DW Stadium though, and recently told Maloney that he would "love to extend" his stay at Latics, as reported by Wigan Today.

4 Tom Pearce

After joining Latics, then of the Championship, in 2019, Pearce is by far the club's longest-serving senior player and stayed at the club throughout their time in administration, which lasted from summer 2020 until spring 2021.

Pearce also remained at the 'Tics during the troubled ownership of the previous club board, whose actions resulted in the club's current transfer embargo and points deduction.

The left-back has stuck by his side through some difficult times, but now looks set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2023/24 season.

5 Callum McManaman

McManaman is widely regarded as a legend at the DW and was named as the man of the match as Latics lifted the 2013 FA Cup by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

He is currently enjoying his third spell at the club, having signed as a free agent in the summer, having been without a club since leaving Tranmere Rovers at the end of the 2021/22 League Two season.

Prior to joining up with former teammate Maloney, the wideman was training with the Latics, but now looks set to depart the Greater Manchester club for the third and possibly final time, unless a new contract offer is made.

6 Josh Magennis

Magennis is Latics' club captain, while the recent departures of Charlie Wyke, who was the Northern Ireland international's main competition for the number nine shirt, and former vice-captain Callum Lang indicate the faith that Maloney has instilled in the 33-year-old.

However, the former Hull City man is set to leave the 'Tics as a free agent at the end of the season, after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club upon his arrival from the Yorkshire outfit in January 2022.

7 Scott Smith

Smith is a graduate of the Latics academy and is enjoying his first real breakthrough season in which he has made several first team appearances, having previously been on loan at non-league outfit Torquay United in 2022.

Despite this, the former Wales youth international's contract at the DW stadium comes to an end following the conclusion of the season, and Latics fans may be sad to see one of their home-grown talents depart the club.