West Bromwich Albion could still make the play-offs and return to the Premier League heading into the final game of the season under Carlos Corberan.

His side are currently eighth in the Championship table, sat on 66 points, and will be in with a good chance of reaching the top six should they beat Swansea City on Monday at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Irrespective of which division they find themselves in next season, planning will have already begun for the summer ahead, with a number of key decisions needing to be made in recruitment but also who is likely to be retained at the club as well.

West Bromwich Albion contracts expiring in 2024

Whilst some players are heading into the final weeks of their deals at West Brom, here we take a look at the players who are heading into the final year of their existing contracts at The Hawthorns…

Matt Phillips

The 32-year-old has been with the Baggies since 2016, but is entering the final 12 months of his deal.

Phillips' influence has waned recently, with only 28 appearances this season. However, he has been a great servant to West Brom having played over 200 times for the club in that time.

Adam Reach

Joining on a free from Sheffield Wednesday, Reach has been a squad player for most of his time with the club.

The 30-year-old has played 59 times across his two seasons with the club, having signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

Alex Mowatt

There was much excitement around the signing of Mowatt from Barnsley in the summer of 2021, but after a fairly average first season at The Hawthorns, Mowatt has found himself out on loan with promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old may well find himself back with the club this summer, with his loan club in the Premier League. He is talented but with a year remaining on his deal, the Baggies may choose to cut their losses this summer.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah joined the club from Fulham in January, on an 18-month deal.

The 28-year-old has had a mediocre start to life in the West Midlands, appearing 13 times since the move but with only seven starts to his name for Corberan's side.

David Button

The former Brentford and Fulham goalkeeper has been the back-up goalkeeper for most of his time with the club since his arrival in 2020 from Brighton.

Button has played 31 times for the club who may be minded to keep the experienced 34-year-old as their number-two for the upcoming campaign, with only a year left on his deal.

Cedric Kipre

The Ivorian's time with the club has not been a success, having spent the season on loan with Cardiff City.

Kipre has been seriously impressive in Wales, playing in 42 games for Cardiff, giving West Brom a decision to make over his future, with interest sure to be there for the 26-year-old.

Martin Kelly

The experienced defender has made little-to-no impact during his time with the Baggies, leading to a loan move in January to Wigan Athletic.

He managed seven games for West Brom before his move to the Latics, where he managed only one further appearance. The 34-year-old's experience could be valuable, but he has struggled for both form and fitness in recent years.