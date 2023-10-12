Highlights Swansea City have experienced a much-improved run of form, winning their last four league games and sitting in 12th place, just three points off the play-off places.

Manager Michael Duff will face big decisions regarding players whose contracts expire at the end of the season, including Nathan Wood, who has attracted interest from Southampton and Brentford.

Long-serving player Kyle Naughton's time at the club may be coming to an end, as his game time has been limited and he has fallen down the pecking order.

It has been a much-improved few weeks for Swansea City in the Championship.

The Swans endured a tough start to the campaign and pressure was building on new manager Michael Duff after the club failed to win any of their first seven league games, which included a defeat to local rivals Cardiff City.

However, Swansea have won their last four league games, and they head into the October international break sitting 12th in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 15 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Duff will be hoping to see his side continue to climb the table in the months ahead, but he will also be facing some big decisions on the future of those players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

We looked at which Swans players will currently be leaving the club next summer.

Nathan Wood

Defender Wood has been a regular for Swansea since his move from Middlesbrough last summer.

Wood was the subject of two bids from Southampton this summer, the second of which was worth £10 million, as former Swans manager Russell Martin looked to reunite with the 21-year-old at St Mary's, while Brentford were also said to be keen.

The centre-back is expected to be out for three months with an ankle injury, but he should return ahead of the January transfer window, and he could attract interest once again.

Swansea are likely to activate their option to extend Wood's contract by a further year, but they could be vulnerable to losing him unless they tie him down to a long-term deal.

Nathanael Ogbeta

It has been tough for Ogbeta since his arrival in South Wales from Shrewsbury Town last January.

The defender has made just three appearances for the Swans, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Peterborough United.

Ogbeta does not seem to be part of Duff's plans this season, and it would be a surprise if he was offered an extension.

Kyle Naughton

Naughton is one of Swansea's longest serving players having joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2015, and he put pen-to-paper on a new one-year contract to keep him in South Wales this summer.

The defender is closing in on 300 appearances for the Swans, but his game time has been limited so far this season, with just one of his three appearances coming in the league.

Naughton's experience and leadership will be crucial in the dressing room, but after falling down the pecking order, his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Joe Allen

Allen is in his second spell with Swansea after re-joining the club from Stoke City last summer.

The midfielder made 28 appearances for the Swans last season, but he is facing three months out with a groin injury.

Like Naughton, Allen is an important senior player in Duff's squad, and the 33-year-old will be given "a feel for the coaching side" while he is sidelined.

Liam Walsh

Walsh arrived in South Wales from Bristol City in July 2021, but his time at the club has been severely disrupted by injury.

The midfielder missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, but he made his comeback as a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Walsh will now be hoping to stay fit, and it will be a crucial few months for him as he looks to earn a new deal.

Jamie Paterson

Paterson is currently enjoying something of a resurgence at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The winger found his game time limited last season, but he has regained his place in the team this campaign, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

If Paterson can maintain his impressive form, it seems likely he will be offered an extension.

Liam Cullen

Cullen is one player the Swans will be desperate to keep hold of beyond the end of his contract.

The striker has been a regular for Duff's side so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Cullen was linked with Stoke City and Hull City this summer, and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly plotting a move for the 24-year-old, so Swansea will be keen to secure his future as soon as possible.