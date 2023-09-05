Highlights Joe Allen's future at Swansea will depend on his fitness and performance this season as his contract expires in 2024.

Experienced full-back Kyle Naughton may earn a contract extension if his performances continue to impress before June.

Liam Walsh's injury history and lack of appearances suggest he is likely to leave Swansea next summer unless there is a significant turnaround in his fortunes.

With the transfer window now over, Swansea City know the squad they will have at their disposal until at least January.

Perhaps, then, the club can now turn their attention to some potential contract renewals, with a number of the club's current players seeing their contract expire next summer.

Seven senior players find themselves in that situation, in fact, all of whom we have discussed below.

Some of these players will be desperate to earn themselves a new deal at the club, you would think, whilst others may be eyeing moving on to bigger and better things on a free.

Let's get into the list!

Joe Allen

Experienced midfielder Joe Allen sees his current Swansea contract expire in 2024, having joined the club last summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how fit the Welsh international can stay this season, and if indeed he is worthy of a new deal at the end of it.

Kyle Naughton

Another experienced player well into their 30's who find themselves out of contract at the end of the season is full-back Kyle Naughton.

Naughton recently inked a one-year extension with the Swans and it may be that he does the same next June if his performances are worthy of it.

Jamie Paterson

Yet another player in his thirties, Jamie Paterson, too, sees his current Swansea deal expire in the summer of 2024.

Having scored nine goals and registered nine assists in the league during his first season at the club, Paterson will be hoping to re-find that sort of form ahead of next summer.

Liam Cullen

Having been linked with a move to Blackburn late in the transfer window, Liam Cullen remained at Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has featured in all five of the club's matches this season, but it remains to be seen what his future holds at the club with less than a year remaining on his deal.

Liam Walsh

The second Liam to feature on the list, Liam Walsh also sees his current Swansea City deal expire in the summer of 2024.

Since joining the club in 2021, the 25-year-old has been very unfortunate with injuries, and is yet to feature for the club this season.

Walsh has just 14 Swans appearances to his name at the time of writing and looks certain to move on next summer barring a big change in fortune.

Nathanael Ogbeta

Having joined the club in January 2022, this season could be a pivotal one for Nathanael Ogbeta at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Having spent time out on loan in League One last season, Ogbeta must now prove himself worthy of a place in Swansea's squad or risk being told to move on next June.

Nathan Wood

Nathan Wood is yet another Swansea City player to find themselves out of contract this summer.

In fact, his current predicament saw clubs sniffing around him this summer, with former Swansea boss Russell Martin having eyed a reunion with the defender at Southampton.

Brentford were also linked at one stage, but Wood remained.

So far, the 21-year-old has started all five of the club's Championship matches this season.