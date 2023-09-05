Highlights Stoke City has had a mixed start to the season, with two wins and three losses in their opening five league matches.

The squad has seen a significant overhaul with 17 transfers during the summer window.

Several players, including Wesley Moraes, Tyrese Campbell, and Jordan Thompson, have contracts that expire at the end of the season, and their futures with the club are uncertain.

Stoke City have had a mixed start to the season. They have won two and lost three of their five league outings.

A colossal 17 total transfers during the summer window has seen Alex Neil's squad overhauled.

As it stands, seven members of his squad are out of contract at the end of the season. Some of whom, Neil will want to keep, and others, he will be happy to let go.

Wesley Moraes

Wesley was one of the Potters' new recruits this summer. The Brazilian striker arrived from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

He has made six appearances so far this season, and provides Stoke with a different style of attacking option. He looks to bring the wingers into play, as opposed to going for goal himself.

If he impresses, Wesley may pen a longer deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell arrived in Stoke from Manchester City as a youngster in 2016. He featured four times in the Premier League, before being integrated into the side on a more regular basis in the second tier.

The 23-year-old's best season in red and white came during the 2020/21 campaign. The versatile livewire netted six and assisted five in just 13 starts before his season was curtailed by a serious knee injury, that sidelined him for almost a year.

Campbell's still an incredibly valuable asset, meaning supporters will want to see a new contract signed in the coming months.

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson is another whose contract expires at the end of the season. He joined from Blackpool in 2020, and penned a two-year deal.

The Northern Ireland international's first Potters strike was a special one. He fashioned the equaliser in City's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur three years ago.

Enda Stevens

Enda Stevens is another who was introduced in the summer on a one-year deal.

The left-back has, so far, secured a place in the starting XI; his arrival led to the departure of Josh Tymon on deadline day. The 33-year-old may extend his stay in Stoke, but that will depend on how his age affects his attributes.

Dwight Gayle

Neil has introduced a number of new forwards to the squad since the end of last season.The aforementioned Wesley, Moroccan Ryan Mmaee and Portuguese wonder Andre Vidigal can all lead the line.

As a result, Dwight Gayle has been pushed down the pecking order. His signing last summer provoked much excitement amongst the Potters faithful, however, the former West Bromwich Albion man only managed to net three times last term.

Jack Bonham

The penultimate Potter with a nearly expired contract is second choice goalkeeper, Jack Bonham.

Despite being brought in as backup, Bonham played 23 times last term, as the departure of Joe Bursik and injury to loanee Matija Sarkic, left Neil with no other option.

Many supporters were calling for another stopper, other than Mark Travers, to be signed over summer, but nothing materialised.

It is unlikely that the 29-year-old will be offered a new deal, so this season could well be his last with the club.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Normally, it is older players that are released by a club, however, 21-year-old D'Margio Wright-Phillips could also slip through the net.

After showing glimpses of talent in the first team, Wright-Phillips was loaned to Northampton Town last January. Many expected him to thrive, but he only played seven times.

Since returning to the Potteries, he is yet to feature, and did not make a move during the window.