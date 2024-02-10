Highlights Reading's season has improved after a poor start under Ruben Selles, despite off-field issues and player departures.

Several key players' contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, and with the club's financial difficulties, more exits are expected.

Players like Tivonge Rushesha and Nesta Guinness-Walker have struggled for appearances and are likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Reading have picked up after a very poor start to the season.

After winning just three of their first 14 league games, Royals fans had to be patient to finally see results under Ruben Selles.

But the Spaniard has done an exceptional job given the off-field circumstances, including a four-point deduction and the loss of several players in January.

Reading FC January transfer window departures Player Moved to? Loan/Permanent Tom Holmes Luton Permanent Nesta Guinness-Walker Stevenage Loan Tom McIntyre Portsmouth Permanent Nelson Abbey Olympiacos Permanent Taylan Harris Luton Permanent Caylan Vickers Brighton Permanent

Given the club’s financial difficulties, there are likely to be further exits in the summer, particularly with some squad members coming to the end of their deal.

Here we take a look at seven first team players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

1 Tivonge Rushesha

Rushesha joined the club in the summer following a successful trial.

The Zimbabwe international was available after his contract had expired at Swansea City.

Due to the form of other players in his positions, the midfielder has been limited to few appearances during his time in Berkshire so far.

2 Nesta Guinness-Walker

Guinness-Walker has been with the club since the summer of 2022, joining from AFC Wimbledon.

Under Selles he has fallen out of favour, making a few appearances for the U21s before being shipped out on loan to Stevenage.

Brilliant going forward from left-back, his defensive capabilities are weak and can leave him fairly exploited at times. The 24-year-old is likely to have played his final game for the club.

3 Sam Hutchinson

An experienced midfielder, Hutchinson jumped up a level to join the Royals when they were in the Championship last season, joining from Sheffield Wednesday, who were in League One at the time.

The 34-year-old’s time at the Select Car Leasing stadium has been blighted with injuries, as he only made 12 appearances last season.

He has been rarely seen this term, so it is looking unlikely he will be signing a new deal at the end of the season.

4 Joel Pereira

The Portuguese goalkeeper joined after leaving Dutch side RKC Waalwijk in the summer of 2023.

His time with Reading has been spent mostly on the bench, but he has produced some penalty-saving heroics in the EFL trophy.

The 27-year-old has been a good backup option to have at the club and could stay beyond his current deal.

5 Clinton Mola

Mola joined on deadline day of the summer transfer window after having his contract cancelled at German side Stuttgart.

He had spent the 22/23 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, but made just six appearances, failing to impress.

Whilst being versatile at the back, being comfortable at left-back or centre-back, Mola has struggled for starts.

6 Jeriel Dorsett

Dorsett has come through the academy at Reading and has become a regular in League One.

At the age of 21, the centre-back has plenty of potential to develop, and also has plenty of experience in first team football, having previously had loan spells with Rochdale and Kilmarnock.

Dorsett will be a player that the club will want to keep beyond the end of the campaign.

7 Femi Azeez

After a few seasons where he struggled in the Championship, Azeez looks to have found his level in League One.

His pace and trickery has been causing many defences problems in the third tier, and he will be a player Reading will be trying all they can to keep hold of.

Having also come through the academy, Azeez is a well-liked player at the club.

But it will be difficult to keep hold of him, with interest from the Championship more than likely after Plymouth Argyle’s failed attempts to sign him in the January transfer window.