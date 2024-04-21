QPR are looking to survive in the Championship this season, but the future looks bright at Loftus Road with Marti Cifuentes at the helm.

Following his arrival in late October, and after a poor start to the season under Gareth Ainsworth when they looked one of the favourites for relegation, Cifuentes' side have turned things around and look to be within only a few points of safety with just a few games to go.

With safety almost assured, the club can begin planning for next term, and how they operate in the market will have a big say on whether they can look up the table as opposed to down it in 2024/25.

However, some players will be looking for a fresh opportunity, particularly those who are struggling to make it into Cifuentes' plans currently. With survival very much in mind, here, we take a look at those players who may be hoping for a move away from QPR this summer.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Dixon-Bonner joined the Rangers as a free agent in October 2022, after being released by Premier League giants Liverpool in June 2022, having failed to make an impression on Merseyside, and has predominantly made substitute appearances during the 2023/24 Championship season.

Despite the fact the midfielder has made a fair amount of appearances this season, he is rarely named in Cifuentes' starting 11, so perhaps it would not be a surprise to see the 23-year-old depart Loftus Road once his contract expires for a fresh opportunity.

Jordan Archer

Asmir Begovic's presence at Loftus Road has meant that the former goalkeeper has not been offered the minutes he would like, but the 31-year-old has seemed happy with a role as the understudy for some time now.

However, given his lack of appearances since 2019, no one could blame the Scotland international if he chooses to depart the West London outfit on a free transfer at the end of the season in search of more playing minutes than he is being afforded by Cifuentes and co.

Aaron Drewe

The 23-year-old right-back has not featured often in West London this season, although he was named in the team on four occasions. At such a crucial age in his development, Drewe needs to be finding first-team football and playing regularly.

His contract is set to expire following the end of the season, but his lack of appearances could indicate that his departure would be no real loss to the Loftus Road outfit and could be the correct move for his own career.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Desperate is perhaps a harsh description of Clarke-Salter, but his stock has never been higher, and he has the opportunity to get a big move this summer at a major juncture within his career. The 26-year-old still has two years left on his deal, but has been one of the best players under Cifuentes.'

Clarke-Salter has performed so well that he will either be hoping to further cement his place as a regular starter under the new manager through 2024 and into next season, or seek a move to a higher level as he enters the prime years of his footballing career.

Joe Walsh

When it comes to the summer, QPR will be in a bit of a predicament because all three of their senior goalkeepers are out of contract. Begovic is the clear first-choice, and Archer has sat on the bench for almost all of his last three seasons, but Walsh has recently been away from the Rs.

He joined Accrington Stanley on an emergency loan move, and he started nine games for them, but, with the 22-year-old's deal being up at the end of the season, it would be no surprise if he departed to become a starting stopper elsewhere. At QPR he is third in the pecking order and seldom features.

Michael Frey

A crucial goal against Norwich City aside, Frey has made little impact at Loftus Road, although he has helped to add depth to their attacking options, of which there were few in January, he has not looked like a second tier footballer thus far.

Sinclair Armstrong needs an increase on his minutes in the coming seasons, and it's difficult to see a world where Frey will contribute, in a strange move for him to West London. The 29-year-old will almost certainly be seeking a move elsewhere within Europe this summer.

Taylor Richards

The initial deal to sign Richards on loan from Brighton came with a buy-clause, but activating that has proven to be a diaster for Richards, who can hardly get a look in and has become somewhat of a forgotten man at Loftus Road.

The 23-year-old will be desperate to find a home next season, be that on loan or in a permanent switch, to get his stuttering career back on track. Richards has very little future with QPR whilst Cifuentes remains in charge.