Several Preston North End players are approaching the final months of their current contracts at the club.

The Deepdale-based club have been impressive thus far this year, and will be aiming to keep producing good results for the rest of the season.

Currently, though, there are several that could leave come the end of the campaign, and with the help of Transfermarkt we've identified just who...

1 Ben Whiteman

Whiteman has been a real hit at North End since his arrival from Doncaster Rovers but how long he remains at the club for is yet to be seen.

Indeed, his contract is up at the end of the current campaign, and fans will hope that he pens a new deal.

With speculation in the past suggesting clubs higher up might be wanting to take a look at him, though, getting him onto a new deal might be easier said than done.

2 Alan Browne

Browne has been at the club for a long time and in that period he has offered plenty for them in the Sky Bet Championship.

He'll be determined to help them maintain their challenge at the top of the table, but could this season be his last with the club?

Currently, his deal expires at the end of this season and, aged 28, he still has so much to give another side if he does indeed leave Deepdale.

3 Andrew Hughes

It's amazing how quickly contracts can run down as it wasn't so long ago - 2022 in fact - that Ryan Lowe and co. were toasting an extension to Hughes' contract with the club.

His also expires in the summer of 2024 and with him one of the more experienced players in the side, Preston boss Lowe may well be eager to keep him around.

Time will tell as to whether that proves to be what plays out, though.

4 Ben Woodburn

Once a much talked about young talent at Liverpool, Woodburn has settled in Preston but how long he stays there for is another discussion to be had entirely.

His contract expires at the end of this season and so far this year he has largely been used as a sub in the Championship, rather than from the start.

Preston opted to keep him for this season, amid links away, but it remains to be seen if that is still the case for the following campaign.

5 Patrick Bauer

Bauer had a tough season last year, with an injury seeing him miss a large chunk of the campaign, but he vowed that he would come back and fight to return to the starting line-up.

We've not seen a huge amount of him this year, though, and so you have to wonder whether the clock is starting to tick down on his Preston career.

An imposing presence at the back, a number of sides would surely be interested if he became available.

6 David Cornell

Similarly to Bauer, we've not seen a lot of Cornell for Preston this year, and it remains to be seen if the lack of football will be a trigger for an exit next summer.

Goalkeeper situations are a bit different to outfield players as they sometimes just have to accept they're not going to play much - but Cornell surely won't want that to be the case for long.

First team action will be top of his agenda when it comes to assessing his options.

7 Ched Evans

Evans did enough last season to earn a new deal midway through the year to keep him at the club until next summer, and now we'll have to wait and see if he can do enough to extend his stay further than that.

Now a veteran striker, Evans showed what he can still do on more than one occasion last year, but at his age he is only ever going to be getting short-term deals now.

It remains to be seen if Preston offer him another one.