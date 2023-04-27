Portsmouth will be hoping to provide their supporters with something to shout about during their final two league games of the season.

Despite a valiant effort in recent months, Pompey are set to miss out on a play-off place this season as they can longer catch Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Following their upcoming clashes with the Rams and Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth's attention will turn to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Before engaging in some activity, Pompey head coach John Mousinho will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of his squad.

While Pompey will be in line to receive compensation fees for some of their out-of-contract players, other individuals will leave for free later this year if agreements cannot be reached regarding fresh terms.

Who are the Portsmouth players who are on course to leave the club on a free transfer?

Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis' deal at Fratton Park expires in June, and thus he will become a free-agent if he is not offered a new contract.

Before suffering a season-ending knee injury in March, Curtis provided 10 direct goal contributions in 36 appearances for Pompey.

Clark Robertson

Clark Robertson will also leave on a free transfer if Pompey do not hand him a new contract this summer.

The defender has featured on 55 occasions for Portsmouth since sealing a switch to the club in 2021.

Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs' time with Portsmouth will reach a crescendo later this year if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal.

In the 30 league games that he has participated in this season, Jacobs has scored four goals for Pompey and has chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Louis Thompson

Louis Thompson's contract expires in June, and thus he will also become a free-agent if he does not sign a new deal at Portsmouth.

After missing a chunk of action earlier this season due to injury, Thompson has gone on to feature on 14 occasions in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Who are the Pompey players who have one-year options in their current deals?

Connor Ogilvie

While Connor Ogilvie's contract also expires following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Portsmouth do have the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Ogilvie has been an ever-present in Pompey's side this season.

Utilised in a number of different defensive roles, the 27-year-old has made 49 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Ryan Tunnicliffe will be allowed to leave on a free transfer if Pompey opt against triggering the clause in his deal which will extend his stay for a year.

Tunnicliffe has been utilised by Mousinho in nine of the club's last 10 league games.

Kieron Freeman

As is the case with the two aforementioned players, Freeman also has a clause in his contract which, if triggered by Pompey, will extend his stay until 2024.

The defender has only been deployed on seven occasions by Portsmouth in all competitions this season.